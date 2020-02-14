Saturday, Feb. 15

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Old Dominion at UNT, 1 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

TWU at West Texas A&M

UNT at Old Dominion

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Liberty Christian at Texas Private School tournament, TBD

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UNT at North Texas tournament, TBD

Sunday

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UNT at North Texas tournament, TBD

Monday

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

Class 5A: Braswell vs. Saginaw, Irving, 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A; Argyle vs. Godley, UT-Arlington, 4 p.m.

Class 4A: Krum vs. Glen Rose, UT-Arlington, 6 p.m.

Class 4A: Aubrey vs. Wilmer Hutchins, Lewisville, 7 p.m.

Class 4A: Sanger vs. Dallas Pinkston, Frisco Lebanon Trail, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Callisburg at Aubrey, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

Class 3A: Pilot Point vs. ??, Celina, 6 p.m., 8 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

The Colony at Lake Dallas, 6:15 p.m.

Whitesboro at Pilot Point, 6:30 p.m.

Braswell at Little Elm, 7 p.m.

Northwest at Denton, 7 p.m.

Ponder at Gunter, 7 p.m.

Aubrey at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.

Southlake Carroll at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.

Krum at Decatur, 8 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFF

TAPPS 3A Area: Denton Calvary at Dallas Yavneh, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Ryan at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.

The Colony at Braswell, 7:15 p.m.

Argyle at Bridgeport, 7:30 p.m.

Keller Fossil Ridge at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Argyle at Bridgeport, 5:30 p.m.

Braswell at The Colony, 7:15 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Ryan, 7:15 p.m.

Guyer at Keller Fossil Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Fort Worth Brewer at Lake Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

Ponder at Boyd, 5 p.m.

Pilot Point at Sanger, 6 p.m.

Argyle at Van Alstyne, 6:30 p.m.

Frisco Liberty at Braswell, 6:30 p.m.

Frisco Lone Star at Lake Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Burkburnett at Ryan, 6:30 p.m.

Denton at Denison, 7 p.m.

Northwest at Guyer, 7 p.m.

 

 

