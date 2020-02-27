Friday, Feb. 28
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 6A: Guyer vs. Richardson, Coppell, 7 p.m.
Class 5A: Ryan vs. Arlington Seguin, Keller Timbercreek, 7 p.m.
Class 4A: Argyle vs. Snyder, Cisco, 7 p.m.
Class 3A: Ponder vs. Mineola, Princeton, 8 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 5A: Lake Dallas vs. Amarillo, Snyder, 4 p.m.
Class 4A: Argyle vs. Canyon, Lubbock Christian, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Braswell at Lake Dallas, 7:15 p.m.
The Colony at Denton, 7:15 p.m.
Northwest at Ryan, 7:15 p.m.
Bridgeport at Argyle, 7:30 p.m.
Keller Timber Creek at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Bridgeport at Argyle, 5:30 p.m.
Denton at The Colony, 7:15 p.m.
Lake Dallas at Braswell, 7:15 p.m.
Ryan at Northwest, 7:15 p.m.
Guyer at Keller Timber Creek, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Aubrey at Carrollton Creekview tournament
Argyle at Princeton tournament
Braswell at Northwest/Fort Worth Brewer tournament
Denton at Lewisville ISD tournament
Guyer at Lake Cities tournament
Krum at Iowa Park tournament
Lake Dallas at Grapevine/Colleyville Heritage tournament
Liberty Christian, Ryan at Ryan’s James Taylor tournament
Pilot Point, Ponder at Gainesville tournament
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Argyle at Fort Worth Brewer tournament
Aubrey, Krum at Stephenville tournament
Braswell, Denton, Ryan at Ryan’s Tina Minke tournament
Guyer at Allen tournament
Pilot Point at Dripping Springs’ Brittney Tuck Memorial
Ponder at NTX Invitational
Sanger at Henrietta tournament
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
TWU at Auburn, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
UNT at Oklahoma tournament
Saturday, Feb. 29
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UNT at Marshall, 12 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Aubrey at Carrollton Creekview tournament
Argyle at Princeton tournament
Braswell at Northwest/Fort Worth Brewer tournament
Denton at Lewisville ISD tournament
Guyer at Lake Cities tournament
Krum at Iowa Park tournament
Lake Dallas at Grapevine/Colleyville Heritage tournament
Liberty Christian, Ryan at Ryan’s James Taylor tournament
Pilot Point, Ponder at Gainesville tournament
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Argyle at Fort Worth Brewer tournament
Aubrey, Krum at Stephenville tournament
Braswell, Denton, Ryan at Ryan’s Tina Minke tournament
Guyer at Allen tournament
Pilot Point at Dripping Springs’ Brittney Tuck Memorial
Ponder at NTX Invitational
Sanger at Henrietta tournament
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
TWU at Texas A&M-International, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
UNT at Oklahoma tournament
Sunday, March 1
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Western Kentucky at UNT, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
UNT at Oklahoma tournament
TWU at UT Tyler (DH), 2 p.m.
Monday, March 2
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Argyle at Lindsay, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, March 3
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Lake Dallas at Little Elm, 7 p.m.
Denton at Braswell, 7:15 p.m.
Ryan at The Colony, 7:15 p.m.
Argyle at Springtown, 7:30 p.m.
Guyer at Keller, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Argyle at Springtown, 5:30 p.m.
Braswell at Denton, 7:15 p.m.
Little Elm at Lake Dallas, 7:15 p.m.
The Colony at Ryan, 7:15 p.m.
Keller at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Grapevine at Braswell, 5 p.m.
Ponder at Leonard, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Ponder at Sanger, 5 p.m.
Aubrey at Lake Dallas, 6 p.m.
Braswell at Greenville, 6:30 p.m.
Ryan at Wichita Falls, 6:30 p.m.
Pilot Point at Denton, 7 p.m.
Guyer at Colleyville Heritage, 7 p.m