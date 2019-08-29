Today

Friday, Aug. 30

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Denton at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.

Guyer at Aledo, 7 p.m.

Mesquite Poteet at Ryan (C.H. Collins), 7 p.m.

Argyle at Stephenville, 7 p.m.

Van Alstyne at Aubrey, 7:30 p.m.

Plano John Paul II at Krum, 7:30 p.m.

Melissa at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Howe at Ponder, 7:30 p.m.

Bridgeport at Pilot Point, 7:30 p.m.

Plainview at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.

Savoy at Calvary, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Liberty Christian at Carrollton Prince of Peace tournament

Pilot Point at Celina, 4:30 p.m.

Ponder at Aubrey, 4:30 p.m.

Bridgeport at Sanger, 4:30 p.m.

Guyer at McKinney Boyd, 6 p.m.

Birdville at Braswell, 6:30 p.m.

Decatur at Denton, 6:30 p.m.

Krum at Ryan, 6:30 p.m.

Lewisville at Lake Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Houston Baptist at UNT, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Illinois State at UNT, 9:30 a.m.

Pepperdine at UNT, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 31

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Abilene Christian at UNT, 6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Liberty Christian at Carrollton Prince of Peace tournament

Calvary, Ponder, Sanger at Nocona tournament

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Tulsa at UNT, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 1

COLLEGE SOCCER

UNT at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 2

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Birdville at Ryan, 6:30 p.m.

Recommended for you