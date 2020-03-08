Monday, March 9

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Lake Worth at Sanger, noon

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Pottsboro at Ponder, 1 p.m.

Pilot Point at Callisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Keller Central at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UNT at Incarnate Word

Tuesday, March 10

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Justin Northwest at Braswell, 7:15 p.m.

Denton at Lake Dallas, 7:15 p.m.

Ryan at Little Elm, 7:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Lake Dallas at Denton, 7:15 p.m.

Braswell at Justin Northwest, 7:15 p.m.

Little Elm at Ryan, 7:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Liberty Christian at Midland Christian, 12:30 p.m.

Farmersville at Aubrey, 1:30 p.m.

Pottsboro at Ponder, 2:30 p.m.

Pilot Point at Callisburg, 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Aubrey at Henrietta, 6 p.m.

Sanger at Decatur, 6:30 p.m.

Ryan at Denton, 7 p.m.

Justin Northwest at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you