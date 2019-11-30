Today
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UNT vs. North Carolina State, Honolulu’s Rainbow Wahine Showdown
Monday, Dec. 2
BOYS BASKETBALL
Weatherford Christian at Calvary, 5 p.m.
Pilot Point at Howe, 6:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Calvary at Weatherford Christian, 6 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UNT at UT-Arlington, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
BOYS BASKETBALL
Calvary at Ovilla Christian, 5 p.m.
Keller IL at Sanger, 6:15 p.m.
Carrollton Creekview at Denton, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Dallas at Fort Worth Poly, 6:30 p.m.
Frisco Reedy at Braswell, 7 p.m.
Krum at Ponder, 7 p.m.
Everman at Argyle, 7:30 p.m.
Aubrey at Princeton, 7:30 p.m.
Guyer art Allen, 7:30 p.m.
Plano John Paul II at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Era at Ponder, 5:45 p.m.
Calvary at Oville Christian, 6 p.m.
Princeton at Aubrey, 6:15 p.m.
Melissa at Argyle, 6:15 p.m.
Guyer at Allen, 6:15 p.m.
Krum at Peaster, 6:15 p.m.
Denton at Mesquite, 6:30 p.m.
Sanger at Little Elm, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Prairie at Lake Dallas, 7:30 p.m.