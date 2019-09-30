Tuesday, Oct. 1
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Anna at Aubrey, 5 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Midland, 5 p.m.
Argyle at Decatur, 6 p.m.
Sanger at Gainesville, 6 p.m.
Whitesboro at Pilot Point, 6 p.m.
Braswell at Northwest, 6:30 p.m.
Denton at Lake Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
Guyer at Haslet Eaton, 6:30 p.m.
Krum at The Colony, 6:30 p.m.
Ryan at Little Elm, 6:30 p.m.
Gunter at Ponder, 7 p.m.
MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Eighth Grade
Navo vs. Myers (Ryan)
Calhoun vs. Rodriguez (Braswell)
Harpool vs. McMath (Denton)
Crownover at Lake Dallas
Strickland at Little Elm
Wednesday, Oct. 2
No events scheduled.
Thursday, Oct. 3
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Ryan at Newman Smith, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Trinity Christian at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.
Watagua Harvest at Calvary, 6:30 p.m.
MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Strickland at Crownover
McMath at Navo
Myers at Calhoun
Harpool at Little Elm
Rodriguez at Lake Dallas
COLLEGE SOCCER
TWU at Lubbock Christian, 2 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 4
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Dallas Lakehill at Calvary, 5 p.m.
R.L. Turner at Denton (Bronco Field), 7 p.m.
Southlake Carroll at Guyer (C.H. Collins), 7 p.m.
Argyle at Sanger, 7 p.m.
Lake Dallas at Denison, 7 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Austin Hyde Park, 7 p.m.
Pilot Point at Whitesboro, 7:30 p.m.
Paradise at Ponder, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Aubrey at Celina, 4:30 p.m.
Pottsboro at Pilot Point, 4:30 p.m.
Sanger at Anna, 4:30 p.m.
Krum at Argyle, 5 p.m.
Braswell at The Colony, 5:30 p.m.
Southlake Carroll at Guyer, 6:30 p.m.
Ryan at Lake Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
UNT at Southern Mississippi, 6 p.m.
TWU at Eastern New Mexico, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
TWU at West Texas A&M, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
TWU at UT Permian Basin, TBD
Sunday, Oct. 6
COLLEGE SOCCER
UNT at UTSA, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
UNT at Louisiana Tech, 1 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 7
MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Seventh Grade
Lake Dallas vs. Navo, (Braswell)
Calhoun at Little Elm
Rodriguez vs. Harpool (Guyer)
Myers vs. Strickland (Ryan)
Crownover vs. McMath (Denton)
Tuesday, Oct. 8
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Gainesville at Aubrey, 5 p.m.
Braswell at Argyle, 6 p.m.
Bridgeport at Krum, 6 p.m.
HSAA at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.
Gunter at Pilot Point, 6 p.m.
Melissa at Sanger, 6 p.m.
Trophy Club Nelson at Guyer, 6:30 p.m.
Northwest at Lake Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
Ryan at Denton, 6:30 p.m.
Ponder at Callisburg, 7 p.m.
MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Eighth Grade
Lake Dallas vs. Navo, (Braswell)
Calhoun at Little Elm
Rodriguez vs. Harpool (Guyer)
Myers vs. Strickland (Ryan)
Crownover vs. McMath (Denton)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Tarleton at TWU, 6 p.m.