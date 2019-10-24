Today

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Rockwall Heritage at Calvary, 5 p.m.

Braswell at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Denton at Carrollton Creekview, 7 p.m.

Guyer at Haslet Eaton, 7 p.m.

Aubrey at Iowa Park, 7 p.m.

Lovejoy at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Fort Worth All Saints, 7 p.m.

Graham at Krum, 7 p.m.

Paris at Sanger, 7 p.m.

Melissa at Argyle, 7:30 p.m.

Paradise at Pilot Point, 7:30 p.m.

Ponder at Brock, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Aubrey at Gainesville, 4:30 p.m.

Pilot Point at Whitesboro, 4:30 p.m.

Ponder at Gunter, 4:30 p.m.

Sanger at Melissa, 4:30 p.m.

Krum at Bridgeport, 5 p.m.

Northwest at Braswell, 5:30 p.m.

Haslet Eatonat Guyer, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Denton, 6:30 p.m.

Little Elm at Ryan, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Texas A&M International at TWU, 6 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at UNT, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

UNT at Florida Atlantic, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UNT at Charlotte, 2:30 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Texas A&M-Kingsville at TWU, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Dallas Baptist at TWU, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27

COLLEGE SOCCER

UNT at Florida International, 12 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Louisiana Tech at UNT, 1 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 28

MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Little Elm vs. Crownover (Guyer)

Harpool vs. Myers (Ryan)

Rodiguez vs. Navo (Braswell)

McMath at Lake Dallas

Calhoun vs. Strickland (Denton)

Tuesday, Oct. 29

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Melissa at Aubrey, 5 p.m.

Argyle at Bridgeport, 6 p.m.

Pilot Point at Pottsboro, 6 p.m.

Sanger at Celina, 6 p.m.

The Colony at Braswell, 6:30 p.m.

Guyer at Southlake Carroll, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Ryan, 6:30 p.m.

Tioga at Ponder, 7 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Little Elm vs. Crownover (Guyer)

Harpool at Lake Dallas

Rodriguez vs. Navp, (Braswell)

Myers vs. Strickland (Ryan)

Tags

Recommended for you