Today

BOYS BASKETBALL

Calvary at Weatherford Christian tournament

Denton at Ponder, 4:30 p.m.

McKinney Christian at Aubrey, 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Argyle at Orlando’s KSA Classic tournament

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Texas A&M-Commerce at TWU, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 20

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Class 5A: Ryan (15-0) vs. Alvin Shadow Creek (15-0), Arlington’s AT&T Stadium, 7 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Calvary at Weatherford Christian tournament

Haltom City at Ryan, 1:30 p.m.

Pilot Point at Bridgeport, 2:30 p.m.

R.L. Turner at Lake Dallas, 5 p.m.

Midlothian Heritage at Argyle, 5:30 p.m.

Krum at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas Thunder at Liberty Christian

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Argyle at Orlando’s KSA Classic tournament

Ryan at Krum, 2:15 p.m.

Whitesboro at Pilot Point, 2:30 p.m.

The Colony at Lake Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Braswell at Little Elm, 5:45 p.m.

Southlake Carroll at Guyer, 6 p.m.

Ponder at Gunter, 6:15 p.m.

Northwest at Denton, 6:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Louisiana-Monroe at UNT, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Class 6A: Guyer (14-1) vs. Austin Westlake (14-1), Arlington’s AT&T Stadium, 7 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Calvary at Weatherford Christian tournament

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Argyle at Orlando’s KSA Classic tournament

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at UNT, 5 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UT Tyler at TWU, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22

No events scheduled

Monday, Dec. 23

No events scheduled

Tuesday, Dec. 24

No events scheduled

Wednesday, Dec. 25

No events scheduled

Thursday, Dec. 26

BOYS BASKETBALL

Braswell, Denton at Fort Worth ISD tournament

Argyle, Guyer, Liberty Christian, Ponder at Whataburger tournament

Krum at Houston County tournament

Pilot Point, Sanger at NCTC Varsity tournament

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Braswell, Guyer at Spring Creek BBQ Invitational

Denton, Lake Dallas at McKinney North tournament

Ryan at Keller Central tournament

Sanger at Castleberry tournament

Tags

Recommended for you