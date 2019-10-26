Today

COLLEGE SOCCER

UNT at Florida International, 12 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Louisiana Tech at UNT, 1 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 28

MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Little Elm vs. Crownover (Guyer)

Harpool vs. Myers (Ryan)

Rodiguez vs. Navo (Braswell)

McMath at Lake Dallas

Calhoun vs. Strickland (Denton)

Tuesday, Oct. 29

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Melissa at Aubrey, 5 p.m.

Argyle at Bridgeport, 6 p.m.

Pilot Point at Pottsboro, 6 p.m.

Sanger at Celina, 6 p.m.

The Colony at Braswell, 6:30 p.m.

Guyer at Southlake Carroll, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Ryan, 6:30 p.m.

Tioga at Ponder, 7 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Little Elm vs. Crownover (Guyer)

Harpool at Lake Dallas

Rodriguez vs. Navp, (Braswell)

Myers vs. Strickland (Ryan)

