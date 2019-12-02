Tuesday, Dec. 3

BOYS BASKETBALL

Calvary at Ovilla Christian, 5 p.m.

Keller IL at Sanger, 6:15 p.m.

Carrollton Creekview at Denton, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Fort Worth Poly, 6:30 p.m.

Frisco Reedy at Braswell, 7 p.m.

Krum at Ponder, 7 p.m.

Everman at Argyle, 7:30 p.m.

Aubrey at Princeton, 7:30 p.m.

Guyer at Allen, 7:30 p.m.

Plano John Paul II at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Era at Ponder, 5:45 p.m.

Calvary at Oville Christian, 6 p.m.

Princeton at Aubrey, 6:15 p.m.

Melissa at Argyle, 6:15 p.m.

Guyer at Allen, 6:15 p.m.

Krum at Peaster, 6:15 p.m.

Denton at Mesquite, 6:30 p.m.

Sanger at Little Elm, 6:30 p.m.

Grand Prairie at Lake Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 4

No events scheduled

Thursday, Dec. 5

BOYS BASKETBALL

Argyle at Princeton tournament

Aubrey, Denton, Krum, Lake Dallas, Liberty Christian, Ponder, Sanger at Sanger tournament

Braswell at Midlothian Heritage tournament

Calvary at Arlington Grace Prep tournament

Guyer at Mansfield Spring Creek BBQ tournament

Pilot Point at Madill Varsity tournament

Ryan at Carrollton Newman Smith tournament

GIRLS BASKETALL

Aubrey, Krum at Pottsboro tournament

Braswell at Birdville’s Lions Club tournament

Calvary at Willow Park tournament

Lake Dallas at Granbury tournament

Pilot Point at Madill Varsity Classic

Ponder at Georgetown tournament

Ryan at Cowtown Classic

Sanger at Nevada Community tournament

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Oklahoma at UNT, 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

TWU at Lubbock Christian

Friday, Dec. 6

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Class 4A: Argyle vs. Waco La Vega, Baylor’s McLane Stadium, 7 p.m.

Class 3A: Pilot Point vs. Brock, HEB ISD’s Pennington Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Argyle at Princeton tournament, TBD

Aubrey, Denton, Krum, Lake Dallas, Liberty Christian, Ponder, Sanger at Sanger tournament, TBD

Braswell at Midlothian Heritage tournament, TBD

Calvary at Arlington Grace Prep tournament, TBD

Guyer at Mansfield Spring Creek BBQ tournament, TBD

Pilot Point at Madill Varsity tournament, TBD

Ryan at Carrollton Newman Smith tournament, TBD

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aubrey, Krum at Pottsboro tournament, TBD

Braswell at Birdville’s Lions Club tournament, TBD

Calvary at Willow Park tournament, TBD

Lake Dallas at Granbury tournament, TBD

Pilot Point at Madill Varsity Classic, TBD

Ponder at Georgetown tournament, TBD

Ryan at Cowtown Classic, TBD

Sanger at Nevada Community tournament, TBD

Dallas Samuel at Denton, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Class 6A: Guyer vs. Amarillo Tascosa, Ford Center at the Star, 11 a.m.

Class 5A: Ryan vs. Colleyville Heritage, Ford Center at the Star, 2:30 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Argyle at Princeton tournament, TBD

Aubrey, Denton, Krum, Lake Dallas, Liberty Christian, Ponder, Sanger at Sanger tournament, TBD

Braswell at Midlothian Heritage tournament, TBD

Calvary at Arlington Grace Prep tournament, TBD

Guyer at Mansfield Spring Creek BBQ tournament, TBD

Pilot Point at Madill Varsity tournament, TBD

Ryan at Carrollton Newman Smith tournament, TBD

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Argyle at Mansfield’s She Got Game Classic, TBD

Aubrey, Krum at Pottsboro tournament, TBD

Braswell at Birdville’s Lions Club tournament, TBD

Calvary at Willow Park tournament, TBD

Lake Dallas at Granbury tournament, TBD

Pilot Point at Madill Varsity Classic, TBD

Ponder at Georgetown tournament, TBD

Ryan at Cowtown Classic, TBD

Sanger at Nevada Community tournament, TBD

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Little Rock at UNT, 5 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Louisiana-Lafayette at UNT, 3 p.m.

TWU at Angelo State

Sunday, Dec. 8

No events scheduled

Monday, Dec. 9

No events scheduled

Tuesday, Dec. 10

BOYS BASKETBALL

Graham at Krum, 6:15 p.m.

Ponder at Lake Dallas, 6:15 p.m.

Denison at Braswell, 7 p.m.

Lindsay at Pilot Point, 7:15 p.m.

Aubrey at Community, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Parish Episcopal, 7:30 p.m.

Springtown at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.

Denton at Dallas Thomas Jefferson, 8 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ponder at Nocona, 5:45 p.m.

Aubrey at Era, 6:15 p.m.

Keller at Argyle, 6:15 p.m.

Krum at Plano John Paul II, 6:15 p.m.

Pottsboro at Sanger , 6:15 p.m.

Braswell at Lovejoy, 6:30 p.m.

Irving at Denton, 6:30 p.m.

Pilot Point at Lindsay, 6:30 p.m.

Richardson at Guyer, 7 p.m.

Ryan at Fort Worth Eastern Hills, 7 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Plano East, 7:30 p.m.

