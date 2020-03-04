Thursday, March 5

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UNT at Middle Tennessee, 6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Aubrey at Liberty Hill tournament

Argyle at Collin County tournament

Braswell, Lake Dallas at L.D. Bell/Trinity tournament

Denton at North Crowley tournament

Guyer at DFW Clash

Krum at Boyd tournament

Ponder at Nocona Wood Bat Festival

Ryan at McKinney tournament

Pilot Point at Pilot Point/Gunter/Melissa tournament

Sanger at Bowie varsity tournament

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Aubrey, Braswell, Pilot Point at Pilot Point tournament

Denton, Sanger at Denton tournament

Guyer at Turf Wars

Krum at Grandview tournament

Ponder at Bonham tournament

Ryan at Seguin tournament

Friday, March 6

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

Class 4A: Argyle vs. Clint, Lubbock Christian, 8 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

Class 4A: Argyle vs. Fredericksburg, San Antonio's Alamodome, 3 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Braswell at Ryan, 7:15 p.m.

Little Elm at Denton, 7:15 p.m.

Decatur at Argyle, 7:30 p.m.

Haslet Eaton at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Decatur at Argyle, 5:30 p.m.

Denton at Little Elm, 7:15 p.m.

Ryan at Braswell, 7:15 p.m.

Guyer at Haslet Eaton, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Aubrey at Liberty Hill tournament

Argyle at Collin County tournament

Braswell, Lake Dallas at L.D. Bell/Trinity tournament

Denton at North Crowley tournament

Guyer at DFW Clash

Krum at Boyd tournament

Ponder at Nocona Wood Bat Festival

Ryan at McKinney tournament

Pilot Point at Pilot Point/Gunter/Melissa tournament

Sanger at Bowie varsity tournament

Trinity Christian at Liberty Christian, 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Aubrey, Braswell, Pilot Point at Pilot Point tournament

Denton, Sanger at Denton tournament

Guyer at Turf Wars

Krum at Grandview tournament

Ponder at Bonham tournament

Ryan at Seguin tournament

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

LSU, Arkansas, Centenary at TWU, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Oklahoma Christian at TWU (DH), 3 p.m.

UNT at UTSA, 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 7

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UTEP at UNT, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Aubrey at Liberty Hill tournament

Argyle at Collin County tournament

Braswell, Lake Dallas at L.D. Bell/Trinity tournament

Denton at North Crowley tournament

Guyer at DFW Clash

Krum at Boyd tournament

Pilot Point at Pilot Point/Gunter/Melissa tournament

Ponder at Nocona Wood Bat Festival

Sanger at Bowie varsity tournament

Ryan at McKinney tournament

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Aubrey, Braswell, Pilot Point at Pilot Point tournament

Denton, Sanger at Denton tournament

Guyer at Turf Wars

Krum at Grandview tournament

Ponder at Bonham tournament

Ryan at Seguin tournament

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UNT at UTSA, 1 p.m.

Sunday, March 8

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Cameron at TWU (DH), noon

UNT at UTSA, 1 p.m.

Monday, March 9

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Lake Worth at Sanger, noon

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Pottsboro at Ponder, 1 p.m.

Pilot Point at Callisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Keller Central at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UNT at Incarnate Word, TBD

Tuesday, March 10

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Justin Northwest at Braswell, 7:15 p.m.

Denton at Lake Dallas, 7:15 p.m.

Ryan at Little Elm, 7:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Lake Dallas at Denton, 7:15 p.m.

Braswell at Justin Northwest, 7:15 p.m.

Little Elm at Ryan, 7:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Liberty Christian at Midland Christian, 12:30 p.m.

Farmersville at Aubrey, 1:30 p.m.

Pottsboro at Ponder, 2:30 p.m.

Pilot Point at Callisburg, 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Aubrey at Henrietta, 6 p.m.

Sanger at Decatur, 6:30 p.m.

Ryan at Denton, 7 p.m.

Justin Northwest at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.

