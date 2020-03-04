Denton, TX (76205)

Today

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.