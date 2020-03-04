Thursday, March 5
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UNT at Middle Tennessee, 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Aubrey at Liberty Hill tournament
Argyle at Collin County tournament
Braswell, Lake Dallas at L.D. Bell/Trinity tournament
Denton at North Crowley tournament
Guyer at DFW Clash
Krum at Boyd tournament
Ponder at Nocona Wood Bat Festival
Ryan at McKinney tournament
Pilot Point at Pilot Point/Gunter/Melissa tournament
Sanger at Bowie varsity tournament
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Aubrey, Braswell, Pilot Point at Pilot Point tournament
Denton, Sanger at Denton tournament
Guyer at Turf Wars
Krum at Grandview tournament
Ponder at Bonham tournament
Ryan at Seguin tournament
Friday, March 6
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 4A: Argyle vs. Clint, Lubbock Christian, 8 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 4A: Argyle vs. Fredericksburg, San Antonio's Alamodome, 3 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Braswell at Ryan, 7:15 p.m.
Little Elm at Denton, 7:15 p.m.
Decatur at Argyle, 7:30 p.m.
Haslet Eaton at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Decatur at Argyle, 5:30 p.m.
Denton at Little Elm, 7:15 p.m.
Ryan at Braswell, 7:15 p.m.
Guyer at Haslet Eaton, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Aubrey at Liberty Hill tournament
Argyle at Collin County tournament
Braswell, Lake Dallas at L.D. Bell/Trinity tournament
Denton at North Crowley tournament
Guyer at DFW Clash
Krum at Boyd tournament
Ponder at Nocona Wood Bat Festival
Ryan at McKinney tournament
Pilot Point at Pilot Point/Gunter/Melissa tournament
Sanger at Bowie varsity tournament
Trinity Christian at Liberty Christian, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Aubrey, Braswell, Pilot Point at Pilot Point tournament
Denton, Sanger at Denton tournament
Guyer at Turf Wars
Krum at Grandview tournament
Ponder at Bonham tournament
Ryan at Seguin tournament
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
LSU, Arkansas, Centenary at TWU, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Oklahoma Christian at TWU (DH), 3 p.m.
UNT at UTSA, 6 p.m.
Saturday, March 7
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UTEP at UNT, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Aubrey at Liberty Hill tournament
Argyle at Collin County tournament
Braswell, Lake Dallas at L.D. Bell/Trinity tournament
Denton at North Crowley tournament
Guyer at DFW Clash
Krum at Boyd tournament
Pilot Point at Pilot Point/Gunter/Melissa tournament
Ponder at Nocona Wood Bat Festival
Sanger at Bowie varsity tournament
Ryan at McKinney tournament
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Aubrey, Braswell, Pilot Point at Pilot Point tournament
Denton, Sanger at Denton tournament
Guyer at Turf Wars
Krum at Grandview tournament
Ponder at Bonham tournament
Ryan at Seguin tournament
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
UNT at UTSA, 1 p.m.
Sunday, March 8
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Cameron at TWU (DH), noon
UNT at UTSA, 1 p.m.
Monday, March 9
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Lake Worth at Sanger, noon
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Pottsboro at Ponder, 1 p.m.
Pilot Point at Callisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Keller Central at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
UNT at Incarnate Word, TBD
Tuesday, March 10
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Justin Northwest at Braswell, 7:15 p.m.
Denton at Lake Dallas, 7:15 p.m.
Ryan at Little Elm, 7:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Lake Dallas at Denton, 7:15 p.m.
Braswell at Justin Northwest, 7:15 p.m.
Little Elm at Ryan, 7:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Liberty Christian at Midland Christian, 12:30 p.m.
Farmersville at Aubrey, 1:30 p.m.
Pottsboro at Ponder, 2:30 p.m.
Pilot Point at Callisburg, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Aubrey at Henrietta, 6 p.m.
Sanger at Decatur, 6:30 p.m.
Ryan at Denton, 7 p.m.
Justin Northwest at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.