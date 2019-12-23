Today-Wednesday
No events scheduled
Thursday, Dec. 26
BOYS BASKETBALL
Braswell, Denton at Fort Worth ISD tournament
Argyle, Guyer, Liberty Christian, Ponder at Whataburger tournament
Krum at Houston County tournament
Pilot Point, Sanger at NCTC Varsity tournament
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Braswell, Guyer at Spring Creek BBQ Invitational
Denton, Lake Dallas at McKinney North tournament
Ryan at Keller Central tournament
Sanger at Castleberry tournament
Friday, Dec. 27
BOYS BASKETBALL
Argyle, Guyer, Liberty Christian, Ponder at Whataburger tournament
Aubrey, Lake Dallas at Bridgeport tournament
Calvary at Kerrville tournament
Krum at Houston County tournament
Braswell, Denton at Fort Worth ISD tournament
Pilot Point, Sanger at NCTC Varsity tournament
Ryan at Carrollton Newman Smith tournament
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Braswell, Guyer at Spring Creek BBQ Invitational
Denton, Lake Dallas at McKinney North tournament
Calvary at Kerrville tournament
Ponder at Whataburger tournament
Ryan at Keller Central tournament
Sanger at Castleberry tournament
Saturday, Dec. 28
BOYS BASKETBALL
Argyle, Guyer, Liberty Christian, Ponder at Whataburger tournament
Aubrey, Lake Dallas at Bridgeport tournament
Braswell, Denton at Fort Worth ISD tournament
Calvary at Kerrville tournament
Krum at Houston County tournament
Pilot Point, Sanger at NCTC Varsity tournament
Ryan at Carrollton Newman Smith tournament
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Braswell. Guyer at Spring Creek BBQ Invitational
Denton, Lake Dallas at McKinney North tournament
Calvary at Kerrville tournament
Ponder at Whataburger tournament
Ryan at Keller Central tournament
Sanger at Castleberry tournament
Pilot Point at Collinsville, 10 a.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Texas Wesleyan at UNT, 5 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 29
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Texas A&M-Texarkana at UNT, 3 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 30
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lake Dallas at Krum, 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
BOYS BASKETBALL
Pilot Point at Bland
Frisco Centennial at Braswell, 11:30 a.m.
Carrollton Creekview at Lake Dallas, 2 p.m.
Graford at Argyle, 2:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wichita Falls at Braswell, 10:15 a.m.
Ponder at Frisco Reedy, 12:15 p.m.
Dodd City at Argyle, 1 p.m.
Bishop Lynch at Guyer, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
No events scheduled
Thursday, Jan. 2
BOYS BASKETBALL
Godley at Krum, 12:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Krum. Pilot Point at Burkburnett tournament
Argyle at Lewisville, 11:30 a.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UNT at Western Kentucky, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Texas A&M-International at TWU, 7 p.m.
Western Kentucky at UNT, 7 p.m.