Monday

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

Class 5A: Braswell vs. Saginaw, Irving, 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A; Argyle vs. Godley, UT-Arlington, 4 p.m.

Class 4A: Krum vs. Glen Rose, UT-Arlington, 6 p.m.

Class 4A: Aubrey vs. Wilmer Hutchins, Lewisville, 7 p.m.

Class 4A: Sanger vs. Dallas Pinkston, Frisco Lebanon Trail, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Callisburg at Aubrey, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

Class 6A: Guyer vs. Hebron, Flower Mound, 6 p.m.

Class 5A: Lake Dallas vs. Azle, Haslet Eaton, 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A: Pilot Point vs. Howe, Celina, 8 p.m.

Class 3A: Ponder vs. Whitewright, Prosper, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

The Colony at Lake Dallas, 6:15 p.m.

Whitesboro at Pilot Point, 6:30 p.m.

Braswell at Little Elm, 7 p.m.

Northwest at Denton, 7 p.m.

Ponder at Gunter, 7 p.m.

Aubrey at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.

Southlake Carroll at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.

Krum at Decatur, 8 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFF

TAPPS 3A Area: Denton Calvary at Dallas Yavneh, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Ryan at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.

The Colony at Braswell, 7:15 p.m.

Argyle at Bridgeport, 7:30 p.m.

Keller Fossil Ridge at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Argyle at Bridgeport, 5:30 p.m.

Braswell at The Colony, 7:15 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Ryan, 7:15 p.m.

Guyer at Keller Fossil Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Fort Worth Brewer at Lake Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

Ponder at Boyd, 5 p.m.

Pilot Point at Sanger, 6 p.m.

Argyle at Van Alstyne, 6:30 p.m.

Frisco Liberty at Braswell, 6:30 p.m.

Frisco Lone Star at Lake Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Burkburnett at Ryan, 6:30 p.m.

Denton at Denison, 7 p.m.

Northwest at Guyer, 7 p.m.

