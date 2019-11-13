Today
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Class 5A: Ryan vs. Granbury, C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, 7 p.m.
Class 4A: Dallas Carter at Argyle, Argyle’s Eagle Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Argyle at Colleyville Heritage tournament
Aubrey at Bells tournament
Braswell, Ponder at Haslet Eaton tournament
Guyer at Burleson Centennial tournament
Lake Dallas at Celina tournament
Ryan at Mavs Fall Classic
Friday, Nov. 15
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Class 6A Region I: Guyer vs. Arlington Martin, Birdville’s ISD Thomas Coliseum, 5 p.m.
Class 4A Region I: Argyle vs. Hereford, Abilene’s McMurry University, 5 p.m.
Class 4A Region I: Krum vs. Canyon, Abilene’s McMurry University, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Class 6A: Guyer vs. Hebron, Prosper ISD Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A: Corsicana vs. Braswell, C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, 7 p.m.
Class 4A: Aubrey vs. Godley, Fort Worth Brewer, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A: Pilot Point vs. Tuscola Jim Ned, Saginaw Chisholm Trail, 7:30 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Keene at Ponder, 5 p.m.
R.L. Turner at Denton, 6:15 p.m.
Braswell at Frisco Heritage, 7:15 p.m.
Lake Dallas at Fort Worth Carter-Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Argyle at Colleyville Heritage tournament
Aubrey at Bells tournament
Braswell, Ponder at Haslet Eaton tournament
Guyer at Burleson Centennial tournament
Lake Dallas at Celina tournament
Valley View at Pilot Point, 6 p.m.
Lipan at Krum, 6:15 p.m.
Nevada Community at Sanger, 6:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UT-Arlington at UNT, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Cameron at TWU, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
LSC Tournament: TWU at Dallas Baptist, 5 p.m.
NCAA Tournament, UNT at Arkansas, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
TAPPS DIVISION I: Liberty Christian at San Antonio Antonian, 2 p.m.
TAPPS Six-Man Division I: Calvary vs. Marble Falls Faith, Groesbeck High School, 1 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Guyer at Cowtown Tipoff
Hebron at Ryan, 10 a.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Argyle at Colleyville Heritage tournament
Aubrey at Bells tournament
Braswell, Ponder at Haslet Eaton tournament
Guyer at Burleson Centennial tournament
Lake Dallas at Celina tournament
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Eastern Michigan at UNT, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
UTSA at UNT, 12 p.m.
Arkansas-Fort Smith at TWU 1 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 17
No events scheduled
Monday, Nov. 18
BOYS BASKETBALL
Braswell at Frisco Memorial, 7 p.m.
Sanger at Godley, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ponder vs. Merkel, Graham High, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
BOYS BASKETBALL
Sherman at Krum, 6:15 p.m.
Lake Dallas at Melissa, 6:15 p.m.
Keller ILT at Ponder, 7 p.m.
Argyle at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Aubrey at Bridgeport, 7:30 p.m.
Lakeview Centennial at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.
Founders at Calvary, 7:30 p.m.
Denton at Irving, 8 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Braswell at Denison, 5:45 p.m.
Founders at Calvary, 6 p.m.
Frisco Lone Star at Ryan, 6 p.m.
Krum at Aubrey, 6:15 p.m.
R.L. Turner at Denton, 6:30 p.m.
Aledo at Lake Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
Pilot Point at Community, 6:30 p.m.
Sanger at Callisburg, 6:30 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
North Carolina A&T at UNT, 7 p.m.