HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Class 5A: Ryan vs. Granbury, C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, 7 p.m.

Class 4A: Dallas Carter at Argyle, Argyle’s Eagle Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Argyle at Colleyville Heritage tournament

Aubrey at Bells tournament

Braswell, Ponder at Haslet Eaton tournament

Guyer at Burleson Centennial tournament

Lake Dallas at Celina tournament

Ryan at Mavs Fall Classic

Friday, Nov. 15

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Class 6A Region I: Guyer vs. Arlington Martin, Birdville’s ISD Thomas Coliseum, 5 p.m.

Class 4A Region I: Argyle vs. Hereford, Abilene’s McMurry University, 5 p.m.

Class 4A Region I: Krum vs. Canyon, Abilene’s McMurry University, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Class 6A: Guyer vs. Hebron, Prosper ISD Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A: Corsicana vs. Braswell, C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, 7 p.m.

Class 4A: Aubrey vs. Godley, Fort Worth Brewer, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A: Pilot Point vs. Tuscola Jim Ned, Saginaw Chisholm Trail, 7:30 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Keene at Ponder, 5 p.m.

R.L. Turner at Denton, 6:15 p.m.

Braswell at Frisco Heritage, 7:15 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Fort Worth Carter-Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Argyle at Colleyville Heritage tournament

Aubrey at Bells tournament

Braswell, Ponder at Haslet Eaton tournament

Guyer at Burleson Centennial tournament

Lake Dallas at Celina tournament

Valley View at Pilot Point, 6 p.m.

Lipan at Krum, 6:15 p.m.

Nevada Community at Sanger, 6:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UT-Arlington at UNT, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Cameron at TWU, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

LSC Tournament: TWU at Dallas Baptist, 5 p.m.

NCAA Tournament, UNT at Arkansas, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

TAPPS DIVISION I: Liberty Christian at San Antonio Antonian, 2 p.m.

TAPPS Six-Man Division I: Calvary vs. Marble Falls Faith, Groesbeck High School, 1 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Guyer at Cowtown Tipoff

Hebron at Ryan, 10 a.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Argyle at Colleyville Heritage tournament

Aubrey at Bells tournament

Braswell, Ponder at Haslet Eaton tournament

Guyer at Burleson Centennial tournament

Lake Dallas at Celina tournament

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Eastern Michigan at UNT, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

UTSA at UNT, 12 p.m.

Arkansas-Fort Smith at TWU 1 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 17

No events scheduled

Monday, Nov. 18

BOYS BASKETBALL

Braswell at Frisco Memorial, 7 p.m.

Sanger at Godley, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ponder vs. Merkel, Graham High, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 19

BOYS BASKETBALL

Sherman at Krum, 6:15 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Melissa, 6:15 p.m.

Keller ILT at Ponder, 7 p.m.

Argyle at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Aubrey at Bridgeport, 7:30 p.m.

Lakeview Centennial at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.

Founders at Calvary, 7:30 p.m.

Denton at Irving, 8 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Braswell at Denison, 5:45 p.m.

Founders at Calvary, 6 p.m.

Frisco Lone Star at Ryan, 6 p.m.

Krum at Aubrey, 6:15 p.m.

R.L. Turner at Denton, 6:30 p.m.

Aledo at Lake Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Pilot Point at Community, 6:30 p.m.

Sanger at Callisburg, 6:30 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

North Carolina A&T at UNT, 7 p.m.

