Today

Weatherford Christian at Calvary, 5 p.m.

Pilot Point at Howe, 6:45 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Calvary at Weatherford Christian, 6 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UNT at UT-Arlington, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

BOYS BASKETBALL

Calvary at Ovilla Christian, 5 p.m.

Keller IL at Sanger, 6:15 p.m.

Carrollton Creekview at Denton, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Fort Worth Poly, 6:30 p.m.

Frisco Reedy at Braswell, 7 p.m.

Krum at Ponder, 7 p.m.

Everman at Argyle, 7:30 p.m.

Aubrey at Princeton, 7:30 p.m.

Guyer art Allen, 7:30 p.m.

Plano John Paul II at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Era at Ponder, 5:45 p.m.

Calvary at Oville Christian, 6 p.m.

Princeton at Aubrey, 6:15 p.m.

Melissa at Argyle, 6:15 p.m.

Guyer at Allen, 6:15 p.m.

Krum at Peaster, 6:15 p.m.

Denton at Mesquite, 6:30 p.m.

Sanger at Little Elm, 6:30 p.m.

Grand Prairie at Lake Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you