Today

BOYS BASKETBALL

Braswell at Mavs tournament

Guyer at The Colony Showcase

McKinney North at Ryan, 12 p.m.

Krum vs. Bowie, Dallas’ American Airlines Center, 1 p.m.

Haltom City at Lake Dallas, 2 p.m.

Ponder at Aubrey, 2:30 p.m.

Burkburnett at Denton, 2:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Decatur, 2:30 p.m.

Whitesboro at Sanger, 2:30 p.m.

Kennedale at Argyle, 3:30 p.m.

Whitewright at Pilot Point, 7;15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Calvary at Calvary tournament

Pilot Point at Bowie tournament

Fort Worth South Hills at Denton, 11:30 a.m.

Ryan at Haslet Eaton, 11:30 a.m.

Whitesboro at Aubrey, 12:15 p.m.

Braswell at Flower Mound Marcus, 1:30 p.m.

Guyer at South Grand Prairie, 1:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Krum, 2:15 p.m.

Decatur at Sanger, 2:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UNT at Cal State-Bakersfield, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

BOYS BASKETBALL

Braswell at Mavs tournament

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

TWU at East Central, 3 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 28

No events scheduled

Friday, Nov. 29

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Class 5A: Ryan vs. Abilene Cooper, C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, 3 p.m.

Class 4A: Argyle vs. Brownwood, Baylor’s McLane Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

Class 3A: Pilot Point vs. Wall, Graham High School, 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UNT vs. Hawaii, Honolulu’s Rainbow Wahine Showdown,

Saturday, Nov. 30

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Class 6A: Guyer vs. Arlington, Frisco’s The Star, 2:30 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UAB at UNT, 3 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Guyer at Duncanville’s Thanksgiving Hoopfest

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Argyle at Duncanville’s Nike Hoopfest

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UNT vs. Texas, Honolulu’s Rainbow Wahine Showdown

Sunday, Dec. 1

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UNT vs. North Carolina State, Honolulu’s Rainbow Wahine Showdown

Monday, Dec. 2

BOYS BASKETBALL

Weatherford Christian at Calvary, 5 p.m.

Pilot Point at Howe, 6:45 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Calvary at Weatherford Christian, 6 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UNT at UT-Arlington, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

BOYS BASKETBALL

Calvary at Ovilla Christian, 5 p.m.

Keller IL at Sanger, 6:15 p.m.

Carrollton Creekview at Denton, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Fort Worth Poly, 6:30 p.m.

Frisco Reedy at Braswell, 7 p.m.

Krum at Ponder, 7 p.m.

Everman at Argyle, 7:30 p.m.

Aubrey at Princeton, 7:30 p.m.

Guyer art Allen, 7:30 p.m.

Plano John Paul II at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Era at Ponder, 5:45 p.m.

Calvary at Oville Christian, 6 p.m.

Princeton at Aubrey, 6:15 p.m.

Melissa at Argyle, 6:15 p.m.

Guyer at Allen, 6:15 p.m.

Krum at Peaster, 6:15 p.m.

Denton at Mesquite, 6:30 p.m.

Sanger at Little Elm, 6:30 p.m.

Grand Prairie at Lake Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

