Today
BOYS BASKETBALL
Braswell at Mavs tournament
Guyer at The Colony Showcase
McKinney North at Ryan, 12 p.m.
Krum vs. Bowie, Dallas’ American Airlines Center, 1 p.m.
Haltom City at Lake Dallas, 2 p.m.
Ponder at Aubrey, 2:30 p.m.
Burkburnett at Denton, 2:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Decatur, 2:30 p.m.
Whitesboro at Sanger, 2:30 p.m.
Kennedale at Argyle, 3:30 p.m.
Whitewright at Pilot Point, 7;15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Calvary at Calvary tournament
Pilot Point at Bowie tournament
Fort Worth South Hills at Denton, 11:30 a.m.
Ryan at Haslet Eaton, 11:30 a.m.
Whitesboro at Aubrey, 12:15 p.m.
Braswell at Flower Mound Marcus, 1:30 p.m.
Guyer at South Grand Prairie, 1:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Krum, 2:15 p.m.
Decatur at Sanger, 2:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UNT at Cal State-Bakersfield, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
BOYS BASKETBALL
Braswell at Mavs tournament
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
TWU at East Central, 3 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 28
No events scheduled
Friday, Nov. 29
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Class 5A: Ryan vs. Abilene Cooper, C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, 3 p.m.
Class 4A: Argyle vs. Brownwood, Baylor’s McLane Stadium, 1:30 p.m.
Class 3A: Pilot Point vs. Wall, Graham High School, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UNT vs. Hawaii, Honolulu’s Rainbow Wahine Showdown,
Saturday, Nov. 30
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Class 6A: Guyer vs. Arlington, Frisco’s The Star, 2:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
UAB at UNT, 3 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Guyer at Duncanville’s Thanksgiving Hoopfest
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Argyle at Duncanville’s Nike Hoopfest
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UNT vs. Texas, Honolulu’s Rainbow Wahine Showdown
Sunday, Dec. 1
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UNT vs. North Carolina State, Honolulu’s Rainbow Wahine Showdown
Monday, Dec. 2
BOYS BASKETBALL
Weatherford Christian at Calvary, 5 p.m.
Pilot Point at Howe, 6:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Calvary at Weatherford Christian, 6 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UNT at UT-Arlington, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
BOYS BASKETBALL
Calvary at Ovilla Christian, 5 p.m.
Keller IL at Sanger, 6:15 p.m.
Carrollton Creekview at Denton, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Dallas at Fort Worth Poly, 6:30 p.m.
Frisco Reedy at Braswell, 7 p.m.
Krum at Ponder, 7 p.m.
Everman at Argyle, 7:30 p.m.
Aubrey at Princeton, 7:30 p.m.
Guyer art Allen, 7:30 p.m.
Plano John Paul II at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Era at Ponder, 5:45 p.m.
Calvary at Oville Christian, 6 p.m.
Princeton at Aubrey, 6:15 p.m.
Melissa at Argyle, 6:15 p.m.
Guyer at Allen, 6:15 p.m.
Krum at Peaster, 6:15 p.m.
Denton at Mesquite, 6:30 p.m.
Sanger at Little Elm, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Prairie at Lake Dallas, 7:30 p.m.