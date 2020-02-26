Thursday, Feb. 27

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

Class 5A: Braswell vs. Mansfield Timberview, Coppell, 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A: Krum vs. Burkburnett, Bowie, 6 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UNT at Florida International, 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

TWU at Texas A&M-Kingsville, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Aubrey at Carrollton Creekview tournament, TBD

Argyle at Princeton tournament, TBD

Braswell at Northwest/Fort Worth Brewer tournament, TBD

Denton at Lewisville ISD tournament, TBD

Guyer at Lake Cities tournament, TBD

Krum at Iowa Park tournament, TBD

Lake Dallas at Grapevine/Colleyville Heritage tournament, TBD

Liberty Christian, Ryan at Ryan’s James Taylor tournament, TBD

Pilot Point, Ponder at Gainesville tournament, TBD

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Argyle at Fort Worth Brewer tournament, TBD

Aubrey, Krum at Stephenville tournament, TBD

Braswell, Denton, Ryan at Ryan’s Tina Minke tournament, TBD

Guyer at Allen tournament, TBD

Pilot Point at Dripping Springs’ Brittney Tuck Memorial, TBD

Ponder at NTX Invitational, TBD

Sanger at Henrietta tournament, TBD

Friday, Feb. 28

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

Class 6A: Guyer vs. Richardson, Coppell, 7 p.m.

Class 5A: Ryan vs. Arlington Seguin, Keller Timbercreek, 7 p.m.

Class 4A: Argyle vs. Snyder, Cisco, 7 p.m.

Class 3A: Ponder vs. Mineola, Princeton, 8 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

Class 5A: Lake Dallas vs. Amarillo, Snyder, 4 p.m.

Class 4A: Argyle vs. Canyon, Lubbock Christian, 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Braswell at Lake Dallas, 7:15 p.m.

The Colony at Denton, 7:15 p.m.

Northwest at Ryan, 7:15 p.m.

Bridgeport at Argyle, 7:30 p.m.

Keller Timber Creek at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Bridgeport at Argyle, 5:30 p.m.

Denton at The Colony, 7:15 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Braswell, 7:15 p.m.

Ryan at Northwest, 7:15 p.m.

Guyer at Keller Timber Creek, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Aubrey at Carrollton Creekview tournament

Argyle at Princeton tournament

Braswell at Northwest/Fort Worth Brewer tournament

Denton at Lewisville ISD tournament

Guyer at Lake Cities tournament

Krum at Iowa Park tournament

Lake Dallas at Grapevine/Colleyville Heritage tournament

Liberty Christian, Ryan at Ryan’s James Taylor tournament

Pilot Point, Ponder at Gainesville tournament

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Argyle at Fort Worth Brewer tournament

Aubrey, Krum at Stephenville tournament

Braswell, Denton, Ryan at Ryan’s Tina Minke tournament

Guyer at Allen tournament

Pilot Point at Dripping Springs’ Brittney Tuck Memorial

Ponder at NTX Invitational

Sanger at Henrietta tournament

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

TWU at Auburn, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UNT at Oklahoma tournament

Saturday, Feb. 29

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UNT at Marshall, 12 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Aubrey at Carrollton Creekview tournament

Argyle at Princeton tournament

Braswell at Northwest/Fort Worth Brewer tournament

Denton at Lewisville ISD tournament

Guyer at Lake Cities tournament

Krum at Iowa Park tournament

Lake Dallas at Grapevine/Colleyville Heritage tournament

Liberty Christian, Ryan at Ryan’s James Taylor tournament

Pilot Point, Ponder at Gainesville tournament

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Argyle at Fort Worth Brewer tournament

Aubrey, Krum at Stephenville tournament

Braswell, Denton, Ryan at Ryan’s Tina Minke tournament

Guyer at Allen tournament

Pilot Point at Dripping Springs’ Brittney Tuck Memorial

Ponder at NTX Invitational

Sanger at Henrietta tournament

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

TWU at Texas A&M-International, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UNT at Oklahoma tournament

Sunday, March 1

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Western Kentucky at UNT, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UNT at Oklahoma tournament

TWU at UT Tyler (DH), 2 p.m.

Monday, March 2

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Argyle at Lindsay, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, March 3

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Lake Dallas at Little Elm, 7 p.m.

Denton at Braswell, 7:15 p.m.

Ryan at The Colony, 7:15 p.m.

Argyle at Springtown, 7:30 p.m.

Guyer at Keller, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Argyle at Springtown, 5:30 p.m.

Braswell at Denton, 7:15 p.m.

Little Elm at Lake Dallas, 7:15 p.m.

The Colony at Ryan, 7:15 p.m.

Keller at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Grapevine at Braswell, 5 p.m.

Ponder at Leonard, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Ponder at Sanger, 5 p.m.

Aubrey at Lake Dallas, 6 p.m.

Braswell at Greenville, 6:30 p.m.

Ryan at Wichita Falls, 6:30 p.m.

Pilot Point at Denton, 7 p.m.

Guyer at Colleyville Heritage, 7 p.m

