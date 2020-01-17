TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Argyle at Alvarado tournament
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Argyle at Highway 5 tournament
Braswell at Richardson Berkner’s Ice Bowl
Denton at Birdville tournament
Lake Dallas at Georgetown tournament
Ryan at Northwest tournament
Guyer at Atascocita, 12:40 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UNT at Louisiana Tech, 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UT Permian Basin at TWU, 2 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at UNT, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
TWU at Centenary College, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 19
No events scheduled
Monday, Jan. 20
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Rice at UNT, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Northwest at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.
Callisburg at Pilot Point, 7:15 p.m.
Krum at Argyle, 7:30 p.m.
Aubrey at Anna, 7:30 p.m.
Guyer at Keller Central, 7:30 p.m.
Greenhill at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Ponder at Pottsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Sanger at Melissa, 7:30 p.m.
Ryan at Denton, 8 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ryan at Denton, 5:45 p.m.
Guyer at Keller Central, 6 p.m.
Northwest at Lake Dallas, 6 p.m.
Aubrey at Anna, 6:15 p.m.
Krum at Argyle, 6:15 p.m.
Callisburg at Pilot Point, 6:15 p.m.
Ponder at Pottsboro, 6:15 p.m.
Sanger at Melissa, 6:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Wichita Falls at Braswell, 6 p.m.
Denton at Wichita Falls Rider, 7:15 p.m.
Trophy Club Nelson at Ryan, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Ryan at Richland, 7 p.m.
Keller Central at Denton, 7:15 p.m.
Denison at Lake Dallas, 7:15 p.m.
Braswell at Wichita Falls Rider, 7 p.m.