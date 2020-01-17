TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Argyle at Alvarado tournament

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Argyle at Highway 5 tournament

Braswell at Richardson Berkner’s Ice Bowl

Denton at Birdville tournament

Lake Dallas at Georgetown tournament

Ryan at Northwest tournament

Guyer at Atascocita, 12:40 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UNT at Louisiana Tech, 4 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UT Permian Basin at TWU, 2 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at UNT, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

TWU at Centenary College, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 19

No events scheduled

Monday, Jan. 20

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Rice at UNT, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 21

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Northwest at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.

Callisburg at Pilot Point, 7:15 p.m.

Krum at Argyle, 7:30 p.m.

Aubrey at Anna, 7:30 p.m.

Guyer at Keller Central, 7:30 p.m.

Greenhill at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Ponder at Pottsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Sanger at Melissa, 7:30 p.m.

Ryan at Denton, 8 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ryan at Denton, 5:45 p.m.

Guyer at Keller Central, 6 p.m.

Northwest at Lake Dallas, 6 p.m.

Aubrey at Anna, 6:15 p.m.

Krum at Argyle, 6:15 p.m.

Callisburg at Pilot Point, 6:15 p.m.

Ponder at Pottsboro, 6:15 p.m.

Sanger at Melissa, 6:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Wichita Falls at Braswell, 6 p.m.

Denton at Wichita Falls Rider, 7:15 p.m.

Trophy Club Nelson at Ryan, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Ryan at Richland, 7 p.m.

Keller Central at Denton, 7:15 p.m.

Denison at Lake Dallas, 7:15 p.m.

Braswell at Wichita Falls Rider, 7 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you