TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Gainesville State School at Calvary, 5 p.m.
Braswell at Frisco Lebanon Trail, 7 p.m.
Denton at Grapevine, 7 p.m.
Colleyville Heritage at Ryan (C.H. Collins), 7 p.m.
Aubrey at Vernon, 7 p.m.
Krum at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Frisco at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Fort Worth Nolan, 7 p.m.
North Lamar at Argyle, 7:30 p.m.
Ponder at Pilot Point, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Calvary at Midland Classical, 4 p.m.
Aubrey at Melissa, 4:30 p.m.
Ponder at Whitesboro, 4:30 p.m.
Celina at Sanger, 4:30 p.m.
Bridgeport at Argyle, 5 p.m.
Krum at Springtown, 5 p.m.
Little Elm at Braswell, 5:30 p.m.
Northwest at Denton, 6:30 p.m.
Keller Timber Creek at Guyer, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Dallas at The Colony, 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Western New Mexico at TWU, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
UNT at Southern Mississippi, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Calvary at Amarillo San Jacinto, 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
UT Permian Basin at TWU, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Eastern New Mexico at TWU, 12 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 13
COLLEGE SOCCER
UNT at UAB, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Southern Mississippi at UNT, 1 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 14
No events scheduled
Tuesday, Oct. 15
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Argyle at Springtown, 5 p.m.
Aubrey at Sanger, 6 p.m.
Decatur at Krum, 6 p.m.
Liberty Christian at All Saints, 6 p.m.
Pilot Point at Callisburg, 6 p.m.
The Colony at Denton, 6:30 p.m.
Guyer at Keller Fossil Ridge, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Dallas at Braswell, 6:30 p.m.
Northwest at Ryan, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Worth Calvary at Calvary, 6:30 p.m.
Ponder at S&S Consolidated, 7 p.m.
MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL
SEVENTH GRADE
Harpool vs. Crownover (Guyer)
Little Elm at Lake Dallas
Rodriguez vs. Myers (Ryan)
Strickland vs. Navo (Braswell)
McMath vs. Calhoun (Denton)