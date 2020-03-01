Monday, March 2

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Argyle at Lindsay, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, March 3

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

Class 4A: Argyle vs. Krum, Denton High, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Lake Dallas at Little Elm, 7 p.m.

Denton at Braswell, 7:15 p.m.

Ryan at The Colony, 7:15 p.m.

Argyle at Springtown, 7:30 p.m.

Guyer at Keller, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Argyle at Springtown, 5:30 p.m.

Braswell at Denton, 7:15 p.m.

Little Elm at Lake Dallas, 7:15 p.m.

The Colony at Ryan, 7:15 p.m.

Keller at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Grapevine at Braswell, 5 p.m.

Ponder at Leonard, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Ponder at Sanger, 5 p.m.

Aubrey at Lake Dallas, 6 p.m.

Braswell at Greenville, 6:30 p.m.

Ryan at Wichita Falls, 6:30 p.m.

Pilot Point at Denton, 7 p.m.

Guyer at Colleyville Heritage, 7 p.m

Recommended for you