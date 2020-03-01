Monday, March 2
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Argyle at Lindsay, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, March 3
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 4A: Argyle vs. Krum, Denton High, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Lake Dallas at Little Elm, 7 p.m.
Denton at Braswell, 7:15 p.m.
Ryan at The Colony, 7:15 p.m.
Argyle at Springtown, 7:30 p.m.
Guyer at Keller, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Argyle at Springtown, 5:30 p.m.
Braswell at Denton, 7:15 p.m.
Little Elm at Lake Dallas, 7:15 p.m.
The Colony at Ryan, 7:15 p.m.
Keller at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Grapevine at Braswell, 5 p.m.
Ponder at Leonard, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Ponder at Sanger, 5 p.m.
Aubrey at Lake Dallas, 6 p.m.
Braswell at Greenville, 6:30 p.m.
Ryan at Wichita Falls, 6:30 p.m.
Pilot Point at Denton, 7 p.m.
Guyer at Colleyville Heritage, 7 p.m