Wednesday, Dec. 18
No events scheduled
Thursday, Dec. 19
BOYS BASKETBALL
Calvary at Weatherford Christian tournament
Denton at Ponder, 4:30 p.m.
McKinney Christian at Aubrey, 6 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Argyle at Orlando’s KSA Classic tournament
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Texas A&M-Commerce at TWU, 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 20
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Class 5A: Ryan (15-0) vs. Alvin Shadow Creek (15-0), Arlington’s AT&T Stadium, 7 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Calvary at Weatherford Christian tournament
Haltom City at Ryan, 1:30 p.m.
Pilot Point at Bridgeport, 2:30 p.m.
Carrollton R.L. Turner at Lake Dallas, 5 p.m.
Midlothian Heritage at Argyle, 5:30 p.m.
Krum at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas Thunder at Liberty Christian
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Argyle at Orlando’s KSA Classic tournament
Ryan at Krum, 2:15 p.m.
Whitesboro at Pilot Point, 2:30 p.m.
The Colony at Lake Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
Braswell at Little Elm, 5:45 p.m.
Southlake Carroll at Guyer, 6 p.m.
Ponder at Gunter, 6:15 p.m.
Northwest at Denton, 6:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Louisiana-Monroe at UNT, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Class 6A: Guyer (14-1) vs. Austin Westlake (14-1), Arlington’s AT&T Stadium, 7 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Calvary at Weatherford Christian tournament
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Argyle at Orlando’s KSA Classic tournament
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at UNT, 5 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UT Tyler at TWU, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 22
No events scheduled
Monday, Dec. 23
No events scheduled
Tuesday, Dec. 24
No events scheduled
Wednesday, Dec. 25
No events scheduled
Thursday, Dec. 26
BOYS BASKETBALL
Braswell, Denton at Fort Worth ISD tournament
Argyle, Guyer, Liberty Christian, Ponder at Whataburger tournament
Krum at Houston County tournament
Pilot Point, Sanger at NCTC Varsity tournament
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Braswell, Guyer at Spring Creek BBQ Invitational
Denton, Lake Dallas at McKinney North tournament
Ryan at Keller Central tournament
Sanger at Castleberry tournament