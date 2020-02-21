Saturday, Feb. 22

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Louisiana Tech at UNT, 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

St. Mary’s at TWU, 2 p.m.

UTSA at UNT, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Liberty Christian at McLain/Cowart tournament

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Aubrey at Whitesboro tournament

Braswell, Denton, Lake Dallas at Carrollton ISD tournament

Guyer at Mid-Cities tournament

Krum, Pilot Point, Sanger at Pilot Point tournament

Ponder at Centerville tournament

Ryan at Midlothian tournament

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UNT at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi tournament

Ottawa at TWU (DH), 11 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 23

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

Air Force at TWU, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UNT at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi tournament

Monday, Feb. 24

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

Class 6A: Guyer vs. Flower Mound Marcus, Denton High, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A: Ryan vs. Birdville, Keller Timber Creek, 7 p.m.

Class 4A: Krum vs. Glen Rose, Aledo, 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

Class 4A: Argyle vs. Glen Rose, Azle, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Aubrey at Howe, 7 p.m.

Pilot Point at Sanger, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Sanger at Argyle, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

Class 4A: Argyle vs. Stephenville, Burleson, 7 p.m.

Class 3A: Pilot Point vs. Van Alstyne, Prosper, Time TBD

Class 3A: Ponder vs. Leonard, Braswell, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Guyer at Southlake Carroll, 7 p.m.

Lake Dallas at The Colony, 7 p.m.

Little Elm at Braswell, 7:15 p.m.

Denton at Northwest, 7:15 p.m.

Argyle at Decatur, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Argyle at Decatur, 5:30 p.m.

Northwest at Denton, 7:15 p.m.

Braswell at Little Elm, 7:15 p.m.

The Colony at Lake Dallas, 7:15 p.m.

Southlake Carroll at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Braswell at Plano John Paul II, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Argyle at Lake Dallas, 5 p.m.

Denton at Aubrey, 5:30 p.m.

Bowie at Pilot Point, 6 p.m.

Lindsay at Ponder, 6 p.m.

Braswell at Sherman, 6:30 p.m.

Guyer at Plano West, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UT Arlington at UNT, 6 p.m.

