Today

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

R.L. Turner at Ryan (C.H. Collins), 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Rockwall Heritage at Calvary, 5 p.m.

Braswell at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Denton at Carrollton Creekview, 7 p.m.

Guyer at Haslet Eaton, 7 p.m.

Aubrey at Iowa Park, 7 p.m.

Lovejoy at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Fort Worth All Saints, 7 p.m.

Graham at Krum, 7 p.m.

Paris at Sanger, 7 p.m.

Melissa at Argyle, 7:30 p.m.

Paradise at Pilot Point, 7:30 p.m.

Ponder at Brock, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Aubrey at Gainesville, 4:30 p.m.

Pilot Point at Whitesboro, 4:30 p.m.

Ponder at Gunter, 4:30 p.m.

Sanger at Melissa, 4:30 p.m.

Krum at Bridgeport, 5 p.m.

Northwest at Braswell, 5:30 p.m.

Haslet Eatonat Guyer, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Denton, 6:30 p.m.

Little Elm at Ryan, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Texas A&M International at TWU, 6 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at UNT< 7 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

UNT at Florida Atlantic, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UNT at Charlotte, 2:30 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Texas A&M-Kingsville at TWU, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Dallas Baptist at TWU, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27

COLLEGE SOCCER

UNT at Florida International, 12 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Louisiana Tech at UNT, 1 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 28

No events scheduled

Tuesday, Oct. 29

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Melissa at Aubrey, 5 p.m.

Argyle at Bridgeport, 6 p.m.

Pilot Point at Pottsboro, 6 p.m.

Sanger at Celina, 6 p.m.

The Colony at Braswell, 6:30 p.m.

Guyer at Southlake Carroll, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Ryan, 6:30 p.m.

Tioga at Ponder, 7 p.m.

