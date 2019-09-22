TODAY

MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL

SEVENTH GRADE

Little Elm vs. Crownover (Guyer)

McMath vs. Navo (Braswell)

Myers vs. Calhoun (Denton)

Harpool vs. Strickland (Ryan)

Rodriguez at Lake Dallas

Tuesday, Sept. 24

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Princeton at Aubrey, 5 p.m.

Aledo at Argyle, 6 p.m.

Krum at Sanger, 6 p.m.

Fort Worth Nolan at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.

Braswell at Denton, 6:30 p.m.

Guyer at Keller, 6:30 p.m.

Little Elm at Lake Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Ryan at The Colony, 6:30 p.m.

Pilot Point at Ponder, 7 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL

EIGHTH GRADE

Little Elm vs. Crownover (Guyer)

McMath vs. Navo (Braswell)

Myers vs. Calhoun (Denton)

Harpool vs. Strickland (Ryan)

Rodriguez at Lake Dallas

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

TWU at Dallas Baptist, 6 p.m.

