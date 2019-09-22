TODAY
MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL
SEVENTH GRADE
Little Elm vs. Crownover (Guyer)
McMath vs. Navo (Braswell)
Myers vs. Calhoun (Denton)
Harpool vs. Strickland (Ryan)
Rodriguez at Lake Dallas
Tuesday, Sept. 24
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Princeton at Aubrey, 5 p.m.
Aledo at Argyle, 6 p.m.
Krum at Sanger, 6 p.m.
Fort Worth Nolan at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.
Braswell at Denton, 6:30 p.m.
Guyer at Keller, 6:30 p.m.
Little Elm at Lake Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
Ryan at The Colony, 6:30 p.m.
Pilot Point at Ponder, 7 p.m.
MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL
EIGHTH GRADE
Little Elm vs. Crownover (Guyer)
McMath vs. Navo (Braswell)
Myers vs. Calhoun (Denton)
Harpool vs. Strickland (Ryan)
Rodriguez at Lake Dallas
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
TWU at Dallas Baptist, 6 p.m.