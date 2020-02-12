Thursday, Feb. 13

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Charlotte at UNT, 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

TWU at Eastern New Mexico, 6:30 p.m.

UNT at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Liberty Christian at Texas Private School tournament

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Our Lady of the Lake at TWU (DH), 3 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 14

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

District 5-6A first place playoff: Guyer vs. Keller, Coppell High School, 4:15 p.m.

District 9-3A third place playoff: Pilot Point vs. Gunter, Collinsville High School, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Lake Dallas at Justin Northwest, 6:30 p.m.

Pilot Point at Callisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Denton at Ryan, 7 p.m.

Pottsboro at Ponder, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Argyle, 7:30 p.m.

Celina at Aubrey, 7:30 p.m.

Keller Central at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.

Sanger at Anna, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Braswell at Justin Northwest, 7:15 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Denton, 7:15 p.m.

Little Elm at Ryan, 7:15 p.m.

Decatur at Argyle, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Decatur at Argyle, 5:30 p.m.

Denton at Lake Dallas, 7:15 p.m.

Justin Northwest at Braswell, 7:15 p.m.

Ryan at Little Elm, 7:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Liberty Christian at Texas Private School tournament

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

TWU, West Virginia at Oklahoma, 6:45 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UNT at North Texas tournament

Our Lady of the Lake at TWU (DH), 3 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Old Dominion at UNT, 1 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

TWU at West Texas A&M, 2 p.m.

UNT at Old Dominion, 1 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Liberty Christian at Texas Private School tournament

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UNT at North Texas tournament

Sunday, Feb. 16

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UNT at North Texas tournament

Monday, Feb. 17

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Callisburg at Aubrey, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, February 18

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

The Colony at Lake Dallas, 6:15 p.m.

Whitesboro at Pilot Point, 6:30 p.m.

Braswell at Little Elm, 7 p.m.

Justin Northwest at Denton, 7 p.m.

Ponder at Gunter, 7 p.m.

Aubrey at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.

Southlake Carroll at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.

Krum at Decatur, 8 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Ryan at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.

The Colony at Braswell, 7:15 p.m.

Argyle at Bridgeport, 7:30 p.m.

Keller Fossil Ridge at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Argyle at Bridgeport, 5:30 p.m.

Braswell at The Colony, 7:15 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Ryan, 7:15 p.m.

Guyer at Keller Fossil Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Fort Worth Brewer at Lake Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

Ponder at Boyd, 5 p.m.

Pilot Point at Sanger, 6 p.m.

Argyle at Van Alstyne, 6:30 p.m.

Frisco Liberty at Braswell, 6:30 p.m.

Frisco Lone Star at Lake Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Burkburnett at Ryan, 6:30 p.m.

Denton at Denison, 7 p.m.

Justin Northwest at Guyer, 7 p.m.

