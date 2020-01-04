Today

No events scheduled

Monday, Jan. 6

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Gainesville at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Krum at Alvarado, 6:30 p.m.

Braswell at Denton, 7 p.m.

Little Elm at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.

The Colony at Ryan, 7 p.m.

Pilot Point at Pottsboro, 7:15 p.m.

Argyle at Carrollton Ranchview, 7:30 p.m.

Denison at Aubrey, 7:30 p.m.

Keller at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Fort Worth All Saints, 7:30 p.m.

Sanger at Mineral Wells, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Braswell at Denton, 5:45 p.m.

The Colony at Ryan, 5:45 p.m

Keller at Guyer, 6 p.m.

Little Elm at Lake Dallas, 6 p.m.

Aubrey at Collinsville, 6:15 p.m.

Argyle at Carrollton Ranchview, 6:15 p.m.

Krum at Denison, 6:15 p.m.

Pilot Point at Pottsboro, 6:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Argyle at Castleberry

Lake Dallas at Frisco Lebanon Trail, 7 p.m.

Braswell at Wichita Falls Rider, 7:15 p.m.

Frisco Wakeland at Ryan, 7:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

McKinney North at Braswell, 7:15 p.m.

