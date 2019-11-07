Today

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Class 6A: Guyer vs. South Grand Prairie, Coppell High School, 7 p.m.

Class 5A: Denton vs. Granbury, Saginaw Chisholm Trail High School, 6 p.m.

Class 4A: Aubrey vs. Carrollton Creekview, Frisco Memorial High School, 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A: Sanger vs. Benbrook, Azle High School, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Amarillo San Jacinto at Calvary, 5 p.m.

Braswell at Denison, 7 p.m.

Colleyville Heritage at Denton (C.H. Collins), 7 p.m.

Aubrey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Iowa Park at Krum, 7 p.m.

Frisco Lebanon Trail at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.

Anna at Sanger, 7 p.m.

Celina at Argyle, 7:30 p.m.

Pilot Point at Bowie, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ponder at Brock, 5:45 p.m.

Gunter at Krum, 6:15 p.m.

Frisco Lebanon Trail at Denton, 6:30 p.m.

Guyer at McKinney Boyd, 6:30 p.m.

Sanger at Aledo, 6:30 p.m.

North Mesquite at Braswell, 7 p.m.

Arlington Sam Houston at Lake Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UNT at Virginia Commonwealth, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Western Kentucky at UNT, 6 p.m.

TWU at Midwestern State, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UNT at Louisiana Tech, 3 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Class 4A: Krum vs. Graham, Henrietta High School, 2 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pilot Point at Anna, 11:30 a.m.

Argyle vs. Idalou, Seymour, 2:15 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Champion Christian College at TWU, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Midwestern State at TWU, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

TWU at Texas A&M International, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 10

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

UNT at UTEP, 2 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 11

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Alcorn State at UNT, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Decatur at Ponder 5:45 p.m.

Ryan at Frisco Wakeland, 6 p.m.

Lewisville at Argyle, 6:30 p.m.

Haslet Eaton at Denton, 6:30 p.m.

Krum at Braswell, 7 p.m.

North Crowley at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Flower Mound, 7:30 p.m.

Diamond Hill Jarvis at Pilot Point, 7:30 p.m.

Sanger at Van Alstyne, 7:30 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UNT at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

TWU at Tarleton, 6 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you