Today
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Class 6A: Guyer vs. South Grand Prairie, Coppell High School, 7 p.m.
Class 5A: Denton vs. Granbury, Saginaw Chisholm Trail High School, 6 p.m.
Class 4A: Aubrey vs. Carrollton Creekview, Frisco Memorial High School, 6:30 p.m.
Class 4A: Sanger vs. Benbrook, Azle High School, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Amarillo San Jacinto at Calvary, 5 p.m.
Braswell at Denison, 7 p.m.
Colleyville Heritage at Denton (C.H. Collins), 7 p.m.
Aubrey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Iowa Park at Krum, 7 p.m.
Frisco Lebanon Trail at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.
Anna at Sanger, 7 p.m.
Celina at Argyle, 7:30 p.m.
Pilot Point at Bowie, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ponder at Brock, 5:45 p.m.
Gunter at Krum, 6:15 p.m.
Frisco Lebanon Trail at Denton, 6:30 p.m.
Guyer at McKinney Boyd, 6:30 p.m.
Sanger at Aledo, 6:30 p.m.
North Mesquite at Braswell, 7 p.m.
Arlington Sam Houston at Lake Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UNT at Virginia Commonwealth, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Western Kentucky at UNT, 6 p.m.
TWU at Midwestern State, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
UNT at Louisiana Tech, 3 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Class 4A: Krum vs. Graham, Henrietta High School, 2 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pilot Point at Anna, 11:30 a.m.
Argyle vs. Idalou, Seymour, 2:15 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Champion Christian College at TWU, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Midwestern State at TWU, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
TWU at Texas A&M International, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 10
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
UNT at UTEP, 2 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 11
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Alcorn State at UNT, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Decatur at Ponder 5:45 p.m.
Ryan at Frisco Wakeland, 6 p.m.
Lewisville at Argyle, 6:30 p.m.
Haslet Eaton at Denton, 6:30 p.m.
Krum at Braswell, 7 p.m.
North Crowley at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Dallas at Flower Mound, 7:30 p.m.
Diamond Hill Jarvis at Pilot Point, 7:30 p.m.
Sanger at Van Alstyne, 7:30 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UNT at Arkansas, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
TWU at Tarleton, 6 p.m.