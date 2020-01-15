TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Argyle at Alvarado tournament
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Argyle at Highway 5 tournament
Braswell at Richardson Berkner’s Ice Bowl
Denton at Birdville tournament
Lake Dallas at Georgetown tournament
Ryan at Northwest tournament
Guyer at Plano East, 2:30 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UNT at Southern Mississippi, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Western New Mexico at TWU, 7 p.m.
Southern Mississippi at UNT, 7 p.m.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Boys
Little Elm at Myers
Calhoun at McMath
Crownover at Navo
Strickland at Lake Dallas
Rodriguez at Harpool
Girls
Myers at Little Elm
McMath at Calhoun
Navo at Crownover
Lake Dallas at Strickland
Harpool at Rodriguez
Friday, Jan. 17
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
The Colony at Braswell, 7 p.m.
Ryan at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.
Ponder at Pilot Point, 7:15 p.m.
Argyle at Springtown, 7:30 p.m.
Gainesville at Aubrey, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Country Christian at Calvary, 7:30 p.m.
Keller Fossil Ridge at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.
Home School Athletic Association at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Sanger at Celina, 7:30 p.m.
Bridgeport at Krum, 8 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Colony at Braswell, 5:45 p.m.
Lake Country Christian at Calvary, 6 p.m.
Keller Fossil Ridge at Guyer, 6 p.m.
Ryan at Lake Dallas, 6 p.m.
Gainesville at Aubrey, 6:15 p.m.
Argyle at Springtown, 6:15 p.m.
Bridgeport at Krum, 6:15 p.m.
Ponder at Pilot Point, 6:15 p.m.
Sanger at Celina, 6:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Argyle at Alvarado tournament
R.L. Turner at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.
Newman Smith at Denton, 7:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Argyle at Highway 5 tournament
Braswell at Richardson Berkner’s Ice Bowl
Denton at Birdville tournament
Lake Dallas at Georgetown tournament
Ryan at Northwest tournament
Guyer at Clear Springs, 9 a.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Argyle at Alvarado tournament
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Argyle at Highway 5 tournament
Braswell at Richardson Berkner’s Ice Bowl
Denton at Birdville tournament
Lake Dallas at Georgetown tournament
Ryan at Northwest tournament
Guyer at Alascocila, 12:40 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UNT at Louisiana Tech, 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UT Permian Basin at TWU, 2 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at UNT, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
TWU at Centenary College, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 19
No events scheduled
Monday, Jan. 20
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Rice at UNT, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Northwest at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.
Callisburg at Pilot Point, 7:15 p.m.
Krum at Argyle, 7:30 p.m.
Aubrey at Anna, 7:30 p.m.
Guyer at Keller Central, 7:30 p.m.
Greenhill at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Ponder at Pottsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Sanger at Melissa, 7:30 p.m.
Ryan at Denton, 8 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ryan at Denton, 5:45 p.m.
Guyer at Keller Central, 6 p.m.
Northwest at Lake Dallas, 6 p.m.
Aubrey at Anna, 6:15 p.m.
Krum at Argyle, 6:15 p.m.
Callisburg at Pilot Point, 6:15 p.m.
Ponder at Pottsboro, 6:15 p.m.
Sanger at Melissa, 6:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Wichita Falls at Braswell, 6 p.m.
Denton at Wichita Falls Rider, 7:15 p.m.
Trophy Club Nelson at Ryan, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Ryan at Richland, 7 p.m.
Keller Central at Denton, 7:15 p.m.
Denison at Lake Dallas, 7:15 p.m.
Braswell at Wichita Falls Rider, 7 p.m.