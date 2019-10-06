TODAY
MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL
SEVENTH GRADE
Lake Dallas vs. Navo, (Braswell)
Calhoun at Little Elm
Rodriguez vs. Harpool (Guyer)
Myers vs. Strickland (Ryan)
Crownover vs. McMath (Denton)
Tuesday, Oct. 8
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Gainesville at Aubrey, 5 p.m.
Braswell at Argyle, 6 p.m.
Bridgeport at Krum, 6 p.m.
HSAA at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.
Gunter at Pilot Point, 6 p.m.
Melissa at Sanger, 6 p.m.
Trophy Club Nelson at Guyer, 6:30 p.m.
Northwest at Lake Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
Ryan at Denton, 6:30 p.m.
Ponder at Callisburg, 7 p.m.
MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL
EIGHTH GRADE
Lake Dallas vs. Navo, (Braswell)
Calhoun at Little Elm
Rodriguez vs. Harpool (Guyer)
Myers vs. Strickland (Ryan)
Crownover vs. McMath (Denton)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Tarleton at TWU, 6 p.m.