TODAY

No events scheduled

Tuesday, Oct. 15

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Argyle at Springtown, 5 p.m.

Aubrey at Sanger, 6 p.m.

Decatur at Krum, 6 p.m.

Liberty Christian at All Saints, 6 p.m.

Pilot Point at Callisburg, 6 p.m.

The Colony at Denton, 6:30 p.m.

Guyer at Keller Fossil Ridge, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Braswell, 6:30 p.m.

Northwest at Ryan, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Worth Calvary at Calvary, 6:30 p.m.

Ponder at S&S Consolidated, 7 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL

SEVENTH GRADE

Harpool vs. Crownover (Guyer)

Little Elm at Lake Dallas

Rodriguez vs. Myers (Ryan)

Strickland vs. Navo (Braswell)

McMath vs. Calhoun (Denton)

Tags

Recommended for you