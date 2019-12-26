Today

BOYS BASKETBALL

Argyle, Guyer, Liberty Christian, Ponder at Whataburger tournament

Aubrey, Lake Dallas at Bridgeport tournament

Calvary at Kerrville tournament

Krum at Houston County tournament

Braswell, Denton at Fort Worth ISD tournament

Pilot Point, Sanger at NCTC Varsity tournament

Ryan at Carrollton Newman Smith tournament

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Braswell, Guyer at Spring Creek BBQ Invitational

Denton, Lake Dallas at McKinney North tournament

Calvary at Kerrville tournament

Ponder at Whataburger tournament

Ryan at Keller Central tournament

Sanger at Castleberry tournament

Saturday, Dec. 28

BOYS BASKETBALL

Argyle, Guyer, Liberty Christian, Ponder at Whataburger tournament

Aubrey, Lake Dallas at Bridgeport tournament

Braswell, Denton at Fort Worth ISD tournament

Calvary at Kerrville tournament

Krum at Houston County tournament

Pilot Point, Sanger at NCTC Varsity tournament

Ryan at Carrollton Newman Smith tournament

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Braswell. Guyer at Spring Creek BBQ Invitational

Denton, Lake Dallas at McKinney North tournament

Calvary at Kerrville tournament

Ponder at Whataburger tournament

Ryan at Keller Central tournament

Sanger at Castleberry tournament

Pilot Point at Collinsville, 10 a.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Texas Wesleyan at UNT, 5 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 29

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Texas A&M-Texarkana at UNT, 3 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 30

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lake Dallas at Krum, 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

BOYS BASKETBALL

Pilot Point at Bland, TBD

Frisco Centennial at Braswell, 11:30 a.m.

Carrollton Creekview at Lake Dallas, 2 p.m.

Graford at Argyle, 2:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wichita Falls at Braswell, 10:15 a.m.

Ponder at Frisco Reedy, 12:15 p.m.

Dodd City at Argyle, 1 p.m.

Bishop Lynch at Guyer, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 1

No events scheduled

Thursday, Jan. 2

BOYS BASKETBALL

Godley at Krum, 12:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Krum. Pilot Point at Burkburnett tournament

Argyle at Lewisville, 11:30 a.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UNT at Western Kentucky, 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Texas A&M-International at TWU, 7 p.m.

Western Kentucky at UNT, 7 p.m.

