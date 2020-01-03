Today
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Midland Christian at Liberty Christian, 2:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Krum, Pilot Point at Burkburnett tournament
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Argyle at Princeton tournament
Lake Dallas at Marcus tournament
Guyer vs. Mount Pleasant, Frisco, 11 a.m.
Ryan vs. Frisco Lebanon Trail, Frisco, 1 p.m.
Denton vs. Frisco, Frisco, 6:45 p.m.
Braswell at Carrollton-Farms Branch tournament
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Argyle at Kennedale tournament
Guyer vs. Frisco Wakeland, Frisco, 1 p.m.
Lake Dallas vs. Frisco Liberty, Frisco, 1 p.m.
Braswell at Waco Midway, 2 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UNT at Marshall, 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Texas A&M-Kingsville at TWU, 2 p.m.
Marshall at UNT, 3 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 5
No events scheduled
Monday, Jan. 6
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Gainesville at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Krum at Alvarado, 6:30 p.m.
Braswell at Denton, 7 p.m.
Little Elm at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.
The Colony at Ryan, 7 p.m.
Pilot Point at Pottsboro, 7:15 p.m.
Argyle at Carrollton Ranchview, 7:30 p.m.
Denison at Aubrey, 7:30 p.m.
Keller at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Fort Worth All Saints, 7:30 p.m.
Sanger at Mineral Wells, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Braswell at Denton, 5:45 p.m.
The Colony at Ryan, 5:45 p.m
Keller at Guyer, 6 p.m.
Little Elm at Lake Dallas, 6 p.m.
Aubrey at Collinsville, 6:15 p.m.
Argyle at Carrollton Ranchview, 6:15 p.m.
Krum at Denison, 6:15 p.m.
Pilot Point at Pottsboro, 6:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Argyle at Castleberry
Lake Dallas at Frisco Lebanon Trail, 7 p.m.
Braswell at Wichita Falls Rider, 7:15 p.m.
Frisco Wakeland at Ryan, 7:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
McKinney North at Braswell, 7:15 p.m.