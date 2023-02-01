It's national signing day and North Texas is set to announce its class on social media over the next few hours.
It's one of the most important days in college football.
Follow long here in our national signing day running story ...
2:30 -- UNT has landed Taylor Starling, the highly regarded cornerback, who was its big target on national signing day.
1:30 p.m.
UNT appears to have wrapped up announcing its commitments for the day.
A host of players have posted on social media that they are planning to join the Mean Green as walk-ons.
There are a host of reasons talented players slip through the cracks. Some are injured late in their high school careers. Others see their offers dry up as schools fill out their classes.
UNT is uniquely positioned to land top walk-ons as a public school that is close to home for players in the Dallas area.
Mount Vernon running back Makenzie McGill, Byron Nelson quarterback Jake Wilson and Flower Mound Marcus Devin Strange are among the more intriguing players who have said they are coming to UNT.
McGill was offered a scholarship by Texas State and a host of FCS schools. Strange is a highly regarded player who had multiple FBS scholarship offers during his recruiting process.
Wilson threw for more than 4,500 yards total and 58 touchdowns last season.
1 p.m.
One of the interesting storylines to watch today for UNT is where some of its former commits land.
UNT had several players committed under Seth Littrell and his staff who backed out and are on the market again.
One of those players is Caimon Mathis. The DeSoto cornerback has committed to Georgia Southern.
11:05 a.m.
Aledo offensive lineman Isaac Sohn appeared as if he would end up playing for one of UNT's biggest rivals a few weeks ago.
Sohn was committed to the Mean Green for months before the Roadrunners staff asked him to grayshirt, a process that would have him delay enrolling at the school until the semester break.
Sohn hit the recruiting market for the second time instead and committed to UNT.
The 6-foot-5, 288-pound senior was a first-team All-District 3-5A Division I selection and is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports.
10:50 a.m.
UNT picked up another player who could fill a variety of roles once he arrives on campus in Gladewater defensive back/wide receiver Kollin Lewis.
The 5-foot-11 senior finished with two interceptions and 37 tackles last season when he also posted 693 receiving yards. He also returned kicks and posted 1,500 all-purpose yards.
Lewis signed with UNT over offers from UTSA and Texas State.
10:25 a.m.
UNT picked up a player with a diverse skillset this morning when Galena Park North Shore safety Evan Jackson signed with the Mean Green.
Jackson was a first-team All-District 21-6A selection as both a safety and a return specialist. He returned a punt 72 yards for a touchdown in a game against Austin Westlake.
The 6-foot, 170-pound senior was also offered by Marshall and comes from a standout program. The Mustangs played Duncanville in each of the last two state title games.
9:50 a.m.
The biggest win of Eric Morris' tenure thus far when it comes to recruiting is officially official.
Jayven Anderson had signed his national letter of intent with UNT.
Anderson was offered a scholarship by multiple Power Five programs, including Texas, Arkansas and Ole Miss.
He is the highest rated player to commit to UNT since 247Sports began ranking recruits. The site lists him ahead of UNT Hall of Fame running back Jamario Thomas and Southlake Carroll coach Riley Dodge, who was highly regarded when he signed with UNT in 2008.
Here's our story from when Anderson committed.
9:35 a.m.
The opportunity to play close to home is a draw for UNT when it comes to Texas high school players.
It was certainly a factor for Pearland Shadow Creek cornerback Brian Nelson II.
Nelson had offers from Coastal Carolina, New Mexico and Old Dominion in addition to UNT.
He picked UNT in part because it will give his family a chance to see him play.
The interesting twist is that UNT assistant coach Clay Jennings started recruiting Nelson when he was on the staff at Texas State. He resumed recruiting him when he joined UNT's staff.
Nelson signed this morning.
9:25 a.m.
UNT has signed McKinney offensive lineman Desmond Magiya.
The 6-foot-4, 270-pound senior was a first-team All-District 5-6A selection last season. UNT was the first program that competes on the Football Bowl Subdivision level to offer Magiya a scholarship.
Offensive linemen typically need some time to adjust to playing at the college level. Magiya could need some time to develop, but could be a key player for UNT down the line.
9 a.m.
UNT has picked up its second linebacker signee of the morning in Oklahoma product Dietrich Moore.
Moore was a first team 6A-1 District 1 selection as a senior, when he was also named the league’s linebacker of the year.
8:40 a.m.
UNT is moving to a new 3-3-5 defense and focused on adding players in its 2023 class who fit the scheme.
One of those players is Killeen Ellison linebacker Matthew Moore.
Moore, who is 6-feet and 215 pounds, was recruited as an outside linebacker. He posted 129 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and three sacks last season. He choose UNT over Arkansas State.
8:25 a.m.
UNT addressed another one of its key needs this morning when it signed Baylor transfer kicker Noah Rauschenberg.
Rauschenberg served as a kickoff specialist throughout his time at Baylor. He was a two-time, first-team Academic All-Big 12 selection and saw 57 of his 75 kickoffs downed for touchbacks last season.
8:05 a.m.
UNT addressed one of the big holes in its lineup right away this morning when Arkansas State transfer center Ethan Miner signed with the Mean Green.
UNT lost its starting center and one of its best players in Manase Mose after last season when he was a first-team All-Conference USA selection.
Miner, who is 6-foot-3 and 295 pounds, will have two seasons of eligibility remaining with the Mean Green. He started 24 games over the course of the last three seasons at ASU, including 12 starts at center last season.
Miner was also offered by New Mexico, Old Dominion and Bowling Green when he hit the transfer market. Here's more from our story when he committed.
7:50 a.m.
UNT has already announced several of its signees.
The biggest story so far is that the Mean Green have brought Kelvin Smith back into the fold.
The 6-foor-2, 280-pound tackle was committed to UNT under former coach Seth Littrell. He backed out of that commitment on Dec. 19.
Smith announced his decision to recommit to UNT today. It's a huge win for new coach Eric Morris.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.