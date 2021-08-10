North Texas still has a long way to go before it settles a quarterback race that will be among the biggest storylines of fall practice.
The Mean Green don’t open the season until Sept. 4 when they host Northwestern State.
UNT coach Seth Littrell laid out what will happen between now and then on Tuesday when he named the three players who are in the hunt for the job.
Veterans Austin Aune and Kason Martin will join North Carolina transfer Jace Ruder in a three-way battle to start. Each member of the trio will get a look in team settings.
The rest of UNT’s quarterbacks will see time in drills as they look to continue developing.
“The biggest thing is getting guys the reps they need,” Littrell said. “Those competitions take care of themselves. They’re working extremely hard. It’s a long year. You never know when the next guy is going to have to step up. You have to make sure those guys get reps, so they are all comfortable.”
The number of quarterbacks UNT is working with dwindled by one early in camp. Will Kuehne, a backup who played on special teams last season, is no longer with the program, Littrell acknowledged after practice.
Aune split time with Jason Bean in 2020. Bean has since transferred to Kansas, leaving the former Argyle standout in position to take over on a full-time basis.
Aune threw for 1,650 yards and 13 touchdowns last fall. He started three games and played in eight before missing UNT’s loss to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl due to a mild case of COVID-19.
“Austin is more comfortable and knows the offense better,” Littrell said. “He knows what we are looking for on different plays and what the keys are. He has done a great job this offseason of doing a lot of film work. He will be a lot better in year two.”
Ruder has also made an impression early on.
“Jace is coming along and has worked really hard,” Littrell said.
Martin has been a steady backup who has produced when called on. He completed all but one of his six passes last season when the junior threw for 49 yards.
Littrell has often said that it takes more than one quarterback to make it through a season successfully. That doesn’t mean he isn’t holding out hope that one of UNT’s quarterbacks will win the job outright.
“You always want to go with one quarterback,” Littrell said. “He can get into a rhythm, but every year is different.”
Defense showing signs of progress
Improving defensively is objective No. 1 for UNT during fall practice after the Mean Green finished last nationally with an average of 522.1 yards allowed per game in 2020.
Littrell and UNT’s players have been pleased with the progress they have made toward that goal under new coordinator Phil Bennett.
“We look better now defensively than we did in the spring,” safety Makyle Sanders said. “We are still learning some things, but I feel like we are coming together.”
UNT is moving to a system with a base four-man front. The players in that group are making an impression.
The return of All-Conference USA tackle Dion Novil, who missed spring practice due to injury, gives UNT a player to build around. The Mean Green also have promising sophomore defensive ends and brothers Gabriel and Grayson Murphy back.
“There is a lot more depth there and guys who have stepped up,” Littrell said. “It helps to have Dion back in the middle due to his experience. We have some great pass rushers and bigger guys who are harder to move.”
Littrell and UNT’s players have spoken highly of Bennett and the job he has done putting the Mean Green’s defense together.
“Our kids love him,” Littrell said of Bennett. “I’ll be out on the field coaching and a player will come up to me, point to Phil and say, ‘I love that dude.’ There is a fresh energy out there. Our defense is doing a great job. That will carry over to the season.”
UNT showing added depth on offensive line
UNT’s offensive line is showing signs of being deeper this season, thanks to the return of several key veterans and the progress of a host of newcomers.
The Mean Green lost just one starter from last season’s team in guard Anterrious Gray, who transferred to South Alabama.
“We have a lot more depth than we have ever had before and are playing physical football,” tackle Jacob Brammer said. “If someone goes down, a young guy will step up with the depth we have now.”
Gabe Blair, a highly regarded freshman from Guyer, was among a handful of players Brammer pointed to when talking about newcomers who are faring well.
“The freshmen have picked it up faster than we did when I was a freshman,” Brammer said. “That will help us moving forward.”
Littrell: Newcomers adjusting quickly
UNT’s newcomers are quickly progressing in the early stages of fall camp, a fact Littrell attributes in part to the Mean Green’s veteran players.
“The new guys are getting acclimated,” Littrell said. “The experienced guys have taken them under their wing and taught them the offense, defense and special teams. The transition is better than I thought it would be.”