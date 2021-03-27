North Texas coach Seth Littrell will make coaching special teams a staff-wide endeavor in the 2021 season.
Each unit will be under the direction of an assistant coach who has a background in that aspect of special teams.
Littrell confirmed his plans Saturday following the Mean Green’s spring game/practice at Apogee Stadium.
“We’re going to have each coach have a part of special teams with our entire staff running it,” Littrell said. “A lot of these guys have been special teams coordinators.”
UNT running backs coach Patrick Cobbs and tight ends coach Adrian Mayes will work with the Mean Green’s kickoff return unit. Linebacker coach Jim Gush will coach UNT’s kickoff team.
Littrell is finalizing the remainder of the assignments for his assistants.
The setup will be a departure from previous years, when UNT had a special teams coordinator. Mike Ekeler served in that capacity last season before departing for Tennessee, where he will coach special teams and outside linebackers.
Marty Biagi helped make UNT’s special teams units some of the best in Conference USA before taking over in the same capacity at Purdue after the 2019 season.
Quality control assistant Chris Petrilli has coached UNT’s special teams units throughout the spring and was considered a top option to take over on a full-time basis.
UNT still has an opening for a full-time assistant coach. The position came open when Ekeler left the staff. Littrell is close to filling that last spot.
Thompson will move back to wide receiver
Loronzo Thompson played both wide receiver and defensive back last season and showed potential at both spots.
The freshman was back at wide receiver on Saturday and will remain there for the upcoming season.
“We have been forcing him to learn inside and outside, along with our other receivers,” Littrell said.
Thompson started out as a receiver when he arrived at UNT last year before moving to cornerback. He rose to the top of the Mean Green’s depth chart and started the last two games of the regular season.
UNT moved Thompson back to wide receiver for the Myrtle Beach Bowl after wide receiver Jaelon Darden declared for the NFL draft. Thompson responded by catching five passes for 44 yards and two touchdowns.
Torrey to see time at slot receiver
Running back DeAndre Torrey saw time at slot receiver on Saturday, a move UNT is looking to build on heading into the season.
Torrey rushed for 656 yards and six touchdowns last season, when he also caught four passes for 20 yards. UNT wants to get him more involved in the passing game.
“We are playing around with DeAndre a bit to make him more versatile,” Littrell said. “He is one of our better players. We want to get the ball into his hands.”
UNT working on deep ball in passing game
UNT hit on several deep balls in the passing game on Saturday.
Quarterback Austin Aune connected with Deonte Simpson on a 37-yard touchdown pass and later dropped a ball in to Bryson Jackson on a deep shot.
“The deep ball is something we work on every day,” Aune said. “It’s going to be huge for us. We have to make sure we are on the same page with how we are running routes. We hooked up today with Simpson and Jackson. That was encouraging.”
UNT is hoping Jyaire Shorter, who was one of its top receivers in 2019, will be fully healthy after he missed nearly all of last year with a leg injury. Simpson, Jackson and freshman Detraveon Brown are all expected to help fill the void left by Darden, last season’s Conference USA MVP.
“The new receivers are learning,” Aune said. “Bryson and Zo did well today. We will have to work on getting on the same page over the summer. We are progressing. We will continue to work on that in fall camp and get rolling into the season.”
UNT to try McCrae at defensive tackle
UNT is moving players around as it shifts from the 3-3-5 scheme it used last season to a new system with a base four-man front under Phil Bennett.
Davontae McCrae has moved from defensive end to defensive tackle.
Littrell said UNT is trying to get its players into the best position and that McCrae could play both end and tackle.
The Mean Green have used a host of players on the interior of their defensive line this spring as it waits for the return of All-C-USA tackle Dion Novil from injury. Novil has missed all of spring practice.
UNT will have two tackles on the field next season. McCrae could give UNT another option along with a few other players, including Ta’Shoyn Johnson, Kortlin Rausaw and Kalvin Hutchings