There is no arguing what Seth Littrell has accomplished in his time at North Texas.
The longtime college assistant took over a program coming off a one-win season ahead of the 2016 campaign and immediately led the Mean Green to three straight bowl appearances.
UNT had a load of momentum before a 4-8 finish last year slowed the Mean Green's roll a bit and took some of the shine off Littrell's resume.
How much?
Athlon Sports came out with its annual ranking of the coaches in Conference USA today that gives us a sense of the national perception of Littrell and the rest of the coaches in the league.
Littrell comes in at No. 6, pretty much in the middle.
The top five are 1. Bill Clark, UAB; 2. Butch Davis, Florida International; 3. Skip Holtz, Louisiana Tech; 4. Doc Holliday, Marshall; 5. Will Healy, Charlotte.
Athlon's projects UNT to bounce back in the next few seasons under Littrell. The problem is that he will have to lead that revival without quarterback Mason Fine.
Fine played a huge role in UNT's success under Littrell and was the two-time C-USA Offensive Player of the Year.
Littrell is capable of getting UNT back on track and moving up the list heading into his fifth season with the Mean Green.
One good year is all it will take.
Here are a few other quick thoughts on the list:
-- Clark has done a remarkable job rebuilding the program at UAB. There's no arguing Athlon's assessment that he is one of the best coaches working at the Group of Five level in the country.
-- Holtz might be ranked too low. Louisiana Tech has won a bowl games in each of the last six seasons. I don't have a problem with Davis at No. 2 and Holtz at No. 3, but those two coaches could easily be flipped.
-- Middle Tennessee coach Rick Stockstill comes in at No. 7 and has done more with less than just about any coach in the league. UNT has built a $78 million stadium and a $16 million indoor practice facility since 2011. Florida Atlantic has built a new stadium. Rice and Louisiana Tech have put in end zone facilities.
MTSU hasn't done much and fallen further and further behind in terms of what it has to work with. The fact the school isn't located in a particularly fertile state when it comes to recruiting doesn't help matters. The program has still gone to five bowl games the last seven years. One can make a good case Stockstill is ranked too low.
-- There might not be a coach under more pressure than Willie Taggart this year, which is saying something for a coach in his first season at a school. Florida Atlantic's coach comes in at No. 8 on the list and is in the rare spot of taking over a C-USA team on the rise. Most of the league's new coaches take over struggling programs.
FAU has won two of the last three conference titles. Lane Kiffin left a loaded team when he took off for Ole Miss. Taggart could quickly rebound from a tough stint at Florida State and move up the list, if he can keep the Owls on course.
-- Look out for Tyson Helton at Western Kentucky. WKU is a basketball-first school but went 9-4 in Helton's debut season last fall. He was named the C-USA Coach of the Year.
Pretty much no one noticed in Bowling Green, where fans were busy debating who the backup point guard would be in hoops season. The Hilltoppers averaged just 16,259 fans per game. Helton will move up the rankings, if he can keep on winning at a school with little support for football and a mediocre local talent base to pull players from.
-- UTSA hired Jeff Traylor as its head coach in the offseason, largely because of his history of success as a Texas high school coach. The difference between Traylor and Todd Dodge, who was an epic disaster at UNT, is that he spent time as an assistant coach at Texas, SMU and Arkansas immediately before arriving at UTSA.
Traylor's connections are paying off in recruiting. He will move up the list quickly, if he can translate that success to the field.