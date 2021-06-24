North Texas still has a long way to go before opening the 2021 football season.
Summer workouts have yet to wrap up. There is still an entire fall camp for UNT to sort out how it will build on its fourth bowl appearance in five years.
That didn’t prevent UNT coach Seth Littrell from laying out where the Mean Green stand now when it comes to the race for the starting quarterback job on Thursday.
“Right now, in June, it’s Austin Aune,” Littrell said during the first session of UNT’s annual coaches’ caravan. “Austin had a great spring and is having a great summer. Other guys did as well. We will see how it goes as we move forward as we always do. I feel very good about where we are at. Austin did a lot of great things this past season.”
The race for the starting quarterback job was just one of a host of topics UNT coaches and officials addressed during a wide-ranging series of interviews during a virtual event.
UNT athletic director Wren Baker, men’s basketball coach Grant McCasland and women’s basketball coach Jalie Mitchell all appeared on the video conference that included representatives of each of their teams. Those coaches and players are all in the midst of their offseason programs as they prepare for the upcoming school year.
Littrell’s team is coming off an appearance in the Myrtle Beach Bowl where the Mean Green fell to Appalachian State.
Aune spent the season splitting time with Jason Bean before missing the bowl game due to health concerns. He ended up throwing for 1,650 yards and 13 touchdowns in eight games.
UNT has since added North Carolina transfer Jace Ruder, who is expected to be Aune’s main competition for the starting job. Littrell said Ruder is on campus and participating in workouts during a time of transition for the program.
Littrell hired an entirely new defensive coaching staff in the offseason that will be headed by former SMU coach Phil Bennett.
Littrell has been pleased with how that group has come together over the last few weeks.
“What I have learned is the importance of having guys who fit our culture, think alike and love to go to work with each other every day,” Littrell said. “I feel like our staff is having as much fun as we have had in a long time.”
That chemistry has trickled down to the entire team.
“Our culture is as good as it has been in a long time,” Littrell said. “Guys are coaching each other and holding each other accountable, which is the hardest thing to do for young men with their peers. We have a bunch of guys who are doing that.”
McCasland also spoke about the chemistry his team has shown during offseason workouts. UNT won the Conference USA tournament and went on to beat Purdue in the opening round of the NCAA tournament last season.
That success helped McCasland land a spot as a coach for USA Basketball as it prepares for the U19 World Cup. The team’s training camp will run through Sunday at TCU.
“It’s an incredible introduction to help out USA Basketball and is completely attributed to the success of the people here in our program,” McCasland said. “It’s an honor and a once-in-a lifetime opportunity to be a part of USA Basketball.”
The UNT women’s basketball team is also coming off a successful season that included setting a program high for wins in Conference USA play while finishing 10-4 in league games.
UNT coach Jalie Mitchell has sensed her team is hungry to build on that milestone and compete for a conference title.
“Knowing what it takes to get there is half the battle,” Mitchell said. “You can see that this summer. The players have been incredible. Our returners have been awesome and have made the newbies buy in faster and understand quicker how they can take us to a new level.”
UNT athletic director Wren Baker will reach the five-year anniversary of his arrival at the school late this summer. He established a five-year plan to grow the program shortly after his arrival and has been pleased with how the school’s teams have progressed.
UNT opened the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility, a $16 million venue as it worked through the plan and will open Bruzzy’s, an on-campus golf practice facility, in late July or early August.
UNT’s football and basketball teams aren’t the only ones that thrived last school year. UNT’s women’s golf team won the C-USA tournament, while its softball team won the regular season title.
Baker said UNT will look to build on a successful season while turning its attention to a host of new challenges, including helping its athletes navigate a new landscape. College athletes will be able to profit from the use of their name, image and likeness beginning this summer.
Baker said UNT is focusing on educating and equipping athletes to handle that change.
“As we sunset our initial five-year plan, we engaged not only coaches, staff and student-athletes but also alumni, fans and colleagues across campus to put that strategic plan in place and have stayed on track,” Baker said. “We are looking at the next five years and will continue to focus on student-athlete development.”