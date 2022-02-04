It wasn’t the Class 6A state basketball championship, but it evoked similar emotion.
Joyous tears flowed from an 8-year-old Alisa Williams, whose Denton Youth Basketball Association team won their postseason tournament in upset fashion.
It was a euphoric experience for the Angry Birds, a squad named after the then-popular app and coached by Williams’ mother, Lisa.
“We got hot at the right time, then beat a team we couldn’t previously beat in the championship,” Lisa Williams recalled. “Everyone was jumping up and down, excited.”
A decade later, much is the same.
Alisa Williams spearheads a burgeoning 12th-ranked Braswell program (30-2) that is riding a 24-game winning streak.
The LSU-bound senior is still taking direction from her mother, Braswell’s third-year head coach.
Since the former Guyer assistant was named Braswell’s head coach in 2019, she and Alisa — once a standout freshman at Guyer before transferring — have immediately helped elevate the Bengals.
Braswell, which opened its Denton Independent School District doors in 2016, went 26-7 in Year 1 of the Williams regime, a program-best.
The Bengals have already eclipsed that win total this season with a team primarily composed of juniors and sophomores.
“I knew she would help build the program, but not this fast,” Alisa said. “When I graduate, I’m excited to see how they do.”
Having a pair of Division I-bound seniors — fellow senior Jazmyne Jackson has signed to play at Grambling — has certainly helped Braswell’s cause.
Alisa has proven to be one of the most versatile commodities in Texas. The 6-foot-2 swing player can bring the ball up the floor, score from the wing and do her share of damage in the paint.
Williams, the DRC‘s All-Area Offensive Player of the Year last season after averaging 18.5 points and seven rebounds, has the tools to give any program a boost.
She gets the unique experience of doing it with her mother.
“Helping my mom build the program, it’s good and challenging,” said Alisa, who initially committed to TCU before joining Kim Mulkey’s 2023 recruiting class at LSU. “She knows what to expect of me, and it’s why she is so hard on me in practice. I love spending my time with her.”
Lisa agreed.
“I’m her biggest cheerleader,” Lisa said. “But I am harder on her than anyone on the team.”
Though their athletic careers are separated by decades, the similarities are striking.
Known as Lisa Watson in the 1980s, the former Amarillo High star was a 6-foot standout who could score in a variety of ways.
She finished her collegiate career starring at UTEP, where she averaged 19 points a game. Her name is still in the Miners’ record books.
“Our games are similar. I was more of a jump shooter,” Lisa said. “We played both sides of the court, did a lot of rebounding.”
Alisa, also the daughter of former Tulsa football standout and short-time NFL player Eugene Williams, has yet to watch any of Lisa’s old highlight films.
She’s seen pictures, though.
“Yeah, she had the Jheri curl [hairstyle] and everything,” Alisa said with a laugh.
When Alisa looks back at her high school photos, she’ll see protective goggles.
Alisa, who wears glasses, plans to retire in-game eyewear when she gets to Baton Rouge.
“But they’ll always be a part of me,” she said with a laugh.
Until her move to the Southeastern Conference, the Williams’ are relishing their final mother-daughter season and hope to make a deep Class 6A postseason run.
“It’s been a fun experience,” Lisa said.