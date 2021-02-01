Dallas Cowboys legendary tight end Jason Witten has been hired as the next head football coach at Liberty Christian School, the school announced Monday.
Amy Mauldin, a spokeswoman for the school, said Witten's hire is effective immediately.
"In this next chapter, it is important to me to be the best father and husband I can be, while making a positive impact in the community and share the wisdom I’ve accumulated over the years to positively impact the next generation," Witten said in a press release.
Witten, who spent the 2020 season with the Las Vegas Raiders, announced his retirement for the second time last week. Prior to his stint with the Raiders, Witten was a member of the Cowboys from 2003-2017 before retiring for the first time in 2018.
Liberty Christian School is excited to announce our new Head Football Coach Jason Witten. Jason, former Dallas Cowboy tight end and long-time Liberty parent will be joining the Liberty Christian coaching staff as Head Football Coach. It’s a great day to be a Warrior! pic.twitter.com/SPtdSqvxID— Liberty Christian (@LibertyArgyle) February 1, 2021
During the 2018 season, Witten served as ESPN's color commentator on Monday Night Football broadcasts. He came out of retirement in 2019 and rejoined the Cowboys for a season before signing a one-year contract with the Raiders.
Witten is the Cowboys' all-time leader in receptions and is second on the NFL's all-time receptions list by a tight end, trailing only Tony Gonzalez.
“I am very excited about Jason coming on board and joining the Liberty Christian coaching staff," Liberty Christian athletic director Johnny Isom said in a press release. "We have an extremely talented, hard working group of coaches, and he will undoubtedly prove to be a wonderful addition. Jason has been a loyal parent in our community for a long time, so he already knows first-hand the excellence that Liberty brings to all areas of our school.
"Additionally, he is a man of deep faith with a background rooted in hard work and family; something I know our athletes will benefit from witnessing. The football program will be in great hands under his leadership and I cannot wait to see the impact that he will have on the lives of athletes.”
Witten has four children who all attend Liberty Christian.
Witten replaces former Liberty Christian coach Steven Greek, who resigned from the Argyle private school last month. In three years at the helm, Greek led the Warriors to a 13-20 record.
Greek guided Liberty Christian to an 8-5 record in his first season in 2018, which included a trip to the TAPPS Division I state semifinal. But the Warriors went 5-15 since, including a 2-7 mark in 2020.
In his 17 seasons in the NFL, Witten has tallied 1,228 career receptions — the fourth most in league history. In 2012, Witten was named the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, an honor recognizing a player's charity and volunteer contributions, as well his his performance on the field.
"First, I want to congratulate Jason, his family, and the Cowboy organization on his pending retirement as a Cowboy," Liberty Christian School President Blair McCullough said in a press release. "He certainly earned that honor and I think it is a great thing for not only Jason and his family, but the Cowboys and the Dallas community."
This is not the first time a high-profile member of the NFL has been associated with Liberty Christian.
In 2018, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton attended the Warriors' playoff game against Plano Prestonwood at Apogee Stadium.
Payton spent time at Liberty in 2012 where his children, Meghan and Connor Payton, attended school. Sean Payton was the Warriors’ sixth-grade assistant head coach and offensive coordinator while serving a yearlong suspension issued by the NFL as part of the league’s “Bountygate” allegations against New Orleans.