Jay Wright has seen it all when it comes to the NCAA tournament.
Villanova's coach has helped cut down the nets twice after winning a national title and is a two-time Naismith National Coach of the Year.
Wright knows what he's talking about when it comes to college basketball, which made what he had to say about North Texas heading into the teams' game at 7:45 p.m. tonight in the second round of the NCAA tournament all the more impressive.
He isn't all that surprised the Wildcats are facing the Mean Green, who upset Purdue in the first round.
"If you saw that North Texas team play, it’s not really an upset," Wright said in his pregame press conference on Saturday. "That is a great team, an experienced team with four seniors and a junior.
"They're very efficient at what they do, are very intelligent and well coached. North Texas deserves to be here. It will be a hell of a game."
UNT has already made program history with its 78-69 overtime win over Purdue on Friday. The Mean Green had lost all three of their NCAA tournament games in program history before breaking through against the Boilermakers under coach Grant McCasland.
UNT is the No. 13 seed in the South Region and was a decided underdog against Purdue, the No. 4 seed in the region. The Mean Green pulled out the win behind Javion Hamlet and earned the right to face Villanova, the No. 5 seed in the region.
The senior point guard scored a team-high 24 points against Purdue, including eight in overtime. UNT opened the extra period on an 11-0 run and never looked back.
"Hamlet has the ball in his hands a lot, is very crafty and has multiple ways to score," Wright said. "He obviously shoots the 3 but is also great off the dribble and can get to the rim. He has that mid-range game."
It's that mid-range game that impressed Wright most.
"He leads the country in floaters," Wright said. "I have never heard of that stat. I believe it after watching film.
"You try to force guys into those shots. He takes them a lot and makes them a lot. And he is a great decision maker. He leads them in assists and gets everyone else on their team shots. That makes him a really hard cover."
UNT enters its game against the Wildcats allowing 61.5 points per game. The Mean Green shut down Purdue in overtime, holding the Boilermakers without a point until Mason Gillis hit a 3 with 28 seconds left.
Wright said he sees a lot of similarities between UNT and Villanova. Both are good defensive teams with elite-level point guards.
The problem for Villanova is it will be without its floor leader. Collin Gillespie suffered a knee injury late in the regular season and is out for the year.
The Wildcats beat Winthrop 73-63 in the first round of the NCAA tournament without Gillespie. Sophomore forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl posted a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds. He was one of four Villanova players to finish in double figures.
"It was great for us to get that first win under our belts since a lot of us have not even played in the NCAA tournament," Robinson-Earl said. "We played really well."
So did UNT in its breakthrough win over Purdue that caught Wright's attention. He's studied the Mean Green since and was impressed with the way they play defensively.
"Their overall team quickness helps," Wright said. "There's an intelligence to how they defend, and they're very well prepared. Coach McCasland does a great job of scouting personnel. They help off certain people and are really smart about it. Sometimes coaches know what they want to do, but their players don’t execute, and it doesn’t work very well. They execute really well. They are a very experienced and intelligent defensive team."