Hayden Fry, the legendary North Texas coach and athletic director who guided the school’s football team during one of the best stretches in program history, died on Tuesday.
Fry was 90.
Fry’s family confirmed his death to the Iowa athletic department. Fry spent 20 seasons as the Hawkeyes’ coach after leaving UNT in 1978.
“We are proud to know that our father’s life had a positive influence on so many people, the players, the coaches, and the fans who played for, worked with, and supported his long and successful coaching career,” the family said in a statement. “His legend will live forever with the people he touched and inspired, and the programs he led to greater heights.”
Fry was UNT’s head football coach from 1973 to 1978 and also spent time as the school’s athletic director. He guided UNT to the Missouri Valley Conference championship in 1973.
Fry led UNT to a 40-23-3 record during his six seasons in Denton and produced some of the more memorable wins in program history, including a 21-14 win over Tennessee in 1975.
UNT inducted Fry into its Athletic Hall of Fame in 1997.
Fry was well known for his big ambitions when he was a UNT. The school left the Missouri Valley after the 1974 season to play as an independent, a move Fry hoped would help the school move up in the world of college athletics.
“Our game plan all along was to get into the Southwest Conference,” Fry told the Denton Record-Chronicle in 2003, when UNT was looking to jump from the Sun Belt to Conference USA. “We went independent and started scheduling the top teams.”
Fry’s ambitions to join the Southwest Conference went unfulfilled. He left UNT for Iowa after guiding the Mean Green to a 9-2 finish in 1978.
“We did a lot of work and had several members of the Southwest Conference who said they would vote for us,” Fry said. “I am confident that if I would have stayed that we would have gotten in.”
Several coaches have had longer tenures at UNT, but few are more beloved at the school. Fry changed UNT’s color from dark green to a bright lime and introduced a stylized logo that came to be known as the Flying Worm.
“Everyone who had the opportunity to be around Coach Fry knew just how special of a person he was,” UNT athletic director Wren Baker said in a statement. “He leaves a legacy that extends way beyond the game of football. He impacted lives at every stop in his career, including many at UNT and the entire Denton community.
“He coached his players to win football games, but more importantly to be successful in life. I feel privileged to have been able to meet and visit with him the past few years. I will cherish those moments I spent with Coach Fry. The prayers of all the Mean Green family are with the Fry family. He is a legend and will always be remembered at UNT.”
Former UNT coach Dan McCarney coached under Fry at Iowa and credited him for being one of his biggest influences in the days leading up to the Mean Green’s game against the Hawkeyes in 2015.
“There are so many things I took from Iowa,” McCarney said. “We may win a game or lose a game, but I will never be defeated. You learn about an undying hope and belief that you can get things done.”
Fry went on to finish 143-9-5 at Iowa and won a share of three Big Ten titles. He finished with a 233-177-10 overall record.
Current UNT coach Seth Littrell credited Fry for being one of the great coaches in program history.
“We lost an incredible member of the coaching community with the passing of Coach Fry,” Littrell said in a statement. “Our North Texas family is indebted for his contribution to this university and the game of football. He set a standard for success that will be hard to be repeated and his legacy will live on forever with the Mean Green football program. I am saddened today, but forever grateful for his impact on me as a coach and a person.”
Fry had battled cancer for years.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.