North Texas was right back where it found itself in the opening game of its series against Marshall on Saturday at the Super Pit.
UNT made the clutch play it needed on Friday but couldn’t repeat that feat in the rematch.
The Mean Green had a one-point lead in the closing seconds and needed a stop. UNT forced a miss from Savannah Wheeler only to see Marshall come up with two offensive rebounds.
Kennedi Colclough grabbed the second of those rebounds and scored with four seconds left to give the Thundering Herd a 56-55 win.
UNT won Friday’s game by a point on a pair of free throws from Jazion Jackson with less than a second left. That win bolstered the Mean Green’s hopes of running down Rice for the Conference USA West Division title.
Those hopes took a hit with UNT’s loss to the Thundering Herd.
“This is a big lesson for us,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “That’s what we talked about in the huddle in that last timeout, securing the board giving them one shot. We just didn’t get it done.”
The Mean Green (12-5, 9-3) have just two games left in the regular season, both against Rice. To win the division, UNT will need two sweep the home-and-home series that will begin with a Thursday home game before finishing with a Saturday game in Houston.
Rice is 11-1 in league play and has lost just three C-USA games in the last two seasons.
UNT appeared as if it might enter its series against the Owls on a roll after rallying from a six-point deficit late against Marshall (7-9, 6-8). The Mean Green saw Madison Townley made a series of key plays in the closing seconds on her senior day. Townley hit a pair of free throws with a minute left to pull UNT within 54-53 and then drew a charge with 39.1 seconds left.
UNT worked the ball to Quincy Noble on the ensuing possession. Noble shot in the lane with 22 seconds left to give UNT the lead.
The Mean Green kept Marshall in check most of the night but couldn’t come up with the rebound it needed in the closing seconds
It was that kind of day for UNT, which shot just 35.1% (20 of 57) from the field and spent most of the afternoon trying to run the Herd down.
Noble led UNT with 13 points. Jackson and Rochelle Lee both added 12 points for the Mean Green.
UNT shut down Wheeler. Marshall’s leading scorer finished with seven points on 2-of-12 shooting. The Thundering Herd’s other threats were the ones that ended up hurting the Mean Green.
Taylor Pearson led Marshall with 12 points. Colclough and Kristen May each added 11.
UNT trailed 29-26 at the end of a tightly contested first half. The Mean Green were down by as many as six and struggled offensively in the second quarter, when they scored just nine points.
Marshall built on its lead when it opened the fourth quarter on a 10-3 run. Pearson hit a 3 to cap the rally and give the Herd a 52-46 lead.
UNT battled back but couldn’t pull out the win on a night it honored Townley and three other seniors. Callie Owens, Summer Jones and Trena Mims were also recognized before the game.
Townley has posted more than 500 points, 600 rebounds and 90 assists in her time with the Mean Green. Owens, Jones and Mims have all missed all or part of the season due to injury and didn’t play on Saturday.
UNT was hoping to send those players out on a high note and were close to doing just that. The Mean Green needed to come up with one final rebound to reach that goal.
That rebound and a chance at a series sweep slipped away.
Marshall 56, North Texas 55
MARSHALL (7-9, 6-8) – Pearson 3-8 4-5 12, Colclough 5-11 1-2 11, Roper 2-6 0-0 4, Mayo 3-10 4-4 11, Wheeler 2-12 2-2 7, Sivils 2-4 1-1 5, Matthews 1-2 0-0 3, Mays 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 19-57 12-14 56.
NORTH TEXAS (12-5, 9-3) – Lee 5-8 2-3 12, Townley 1-6 2-2 4, Noble 5-10 2-2 13, Jackson 2-9 0-0 5, Boyd 5-14 0-0 12, Lampkin 0-2 3-4 3, Brooks 2-6 0-0 6, Villas-Gomis 0-0 0-0 0, Neal 0-1 0-0 0, McDowell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-57 9-11 55.
Marshall 20 9 13 14 — 56 North Texas 17 9 17 12 --55
Three-point goals – Marshall 6-22 (Pearson 2-4, Colclough 0-2, Mayo 1-6, Wheeler 1-6, Sivils 0-1, Matthews 1-1, Johnson 1-2) UNT 6-20 (Noble 1-3, Jackson 1-6, Boyd 2-5, Brooks 2-6) Fouled out – none Rebounds – Marshall 41 (Colclough 9), UNT 35 (Lee 8) Assists – Marshall 9 (Wheeler 4), UNT 10 (two tied, 3) Total fouls – Marshall 16, UNT 11 A – 843.