Final: Western Kentucky 93, North Texas 84
Where UNT stands: UNT fell to 6-8 on the season and 0-1 in Conference USA play after dropping its 11th straight game to WKU.
Now what?: The Mean Green will complete a tough two-game road trip to open C-USA play when they take on Marshall at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Huntington, West Virginia.
Star of the day: Deng Geu scored 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting in UNT's loss to WKU. The graduate transfer also grabbed three rebounds, blocked a shot and picked up a steal.
Say what?:
"Give them credit. They made huge shots and definitely controlled the tempo the last 15 minutes of the game."
-- Grant McCasland, UNT coach on WKU's come-from-behind win over the Mean Green.
Our take: UNT appeared to be well on its way to a headline-grabbing win over one of Conference USA's traditional powers on Thursday. The Mean Green were up 15 early in the second half of their game against the Hilltoppers, who topped C-USA's preseason poll.
That lead vanished in a hurry when WKU hit its first five 3s of the second half on its way to scoring 61 points after the break.
UNT couldn't keep up at Diddle Arena, one of the toughest places to play in the league. The Mean Green have only won at the venue twice, both when former legendary former UNT coach Johnny Jones brought loaded teams to Bowling Green.
UNT will now have a quick turnaround before a 1 p.m. on Saturday at Marshall. The Thundering Herd play an uptempo style and will try to wear down UNT, which will be coming off a tough loss and a long road trip.
The Mean Green were scheduled to make the drive that takes more than four hours late Thursday night.
UNT knew heading into the night that it would be tough to win at WKU. Bouncing back will be vital now as the Mean Green look to establish themselves as contenders in C-USA.