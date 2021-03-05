Final: UAB 65, North Texas 51
Where UNT stands: The Mean Green fell to 13-8 on the season and 9-4 in Conference USA following its loss to UAB. The Mean Green dropped to third in the West Division standings behind Louisiana Tech and UAB. Louisiana Tech clinched the division with UNT's win
Now what?: UNT and UAB will meet in the Mean Green's regular season finale at 4 p.m. on Saturday, when a ton will be on the line for both teams. The top two teams in C-USA's East and West Divisions will receive byes to quarterfinals in next week's conference tournament.
The winner of Saturday's game between UNT and UAB will have to win three games to capture the C-USA tournament title. The loser will face the prospect of having to win four games in four days.
Star of the day: Thomas Bell scored 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds in UNT's loss to UAB. The senior went 5 of 8 from the field and hit his only attempt from 3-point range.
Say what?:
“I look at it like we have the opportunity to put ourselves in the best position. What you want to do is win a conference championship. We are not able to do that at this point on our side. Now we want to put ourselves in the best position to win the tournament.”
-- Grant McCasland, UNT coach on where the Mean Green go after seeing their chance to win C-USA's West Division slip away.
Our take: UNT picked the worst time to experience its first losing streak since a three-game slide against major conference opponents in the opening weeks of the season.
The Mean Green lost in the closing seconds at Marshall last week and followed that up with its blowout loss to the Blazers on Friday.
The game was a showdown between the top two defensive teams in C-USA. The Blazers lived up to their reputation, holding the Mean Green to 36.2% (21 of 58) shooting.
Javion Hamlet scored 16 points but needed 16 shots to get there. James Reese went just 3 of 12 from the field and hit just one of his six attempts from 3-point range on his way to scoring seven points.
UNT had just four players who scored more than two points. UAB didn't exactly light it up, but got into the paint and received a big game from Michael Ertel. The transfer guard hit four 3s on his way to scoring 21 points.
The question now is if UNT can bounce back. The last thing the Mean Green want is to head into the conference tournament riding a three-game losing streak.