Final: North Texas 78, Western Kentucky 72 (OT)
Where UNT stands: The Mean Green captured their first Conference USA title on Sunday when they pulled through in overtime and knocked off Western Kentucky in overtime. UNT clinched the regular season championship with the win and is now guaranteed a berth in the NIT, if it doesn't win the conference tournament and the NCAA tournament berth that goes with it.
Now what?: UNT will wrap up the regular season with a game at Charlotte on Wednesday before turning its attention to the C-USA tournament that will be played March 11-14 at the Ford Center in Frisco.
Star of the day: Javion Hamlet had a terrific all-around game in UNT's win over WKU. The junior guard scored 25 points and handed out nine assists. He went 8-of-14 from the field and hit all but one of his nine free throws. Hamlet threw two perfect alley-oop passes in overtime that Thomas Bell and James Reese converted to give UNT the lead for good.
Say what?:
"This is what we talked about when I came here. We wanted to believe we could win a Conference USA championship."
-- Grant McCasland, UNT coach on his hopes for the program when he took over before the 2017-18 season.
Our take: UNT took a huge step forward as a program with its win over WKU that clinched the C-USA title.
The Hilltoppers have a ton of history and are the standard by which basketball programs are measured in the league. UNT was on the ropes after falling behind by six points late in the second half.
The Mean Green didn't fold. They clamped down defensively and held the Hilltoppers scoreless for the final 4:10 of regulation.
UNT's win over WKU and winning a C-USA regular season title are the types of turning points that can really vault a program forward. And UNT certainly isn't done. The Mean Green will be among the favorites to win the C-USA tournament and get back to the NCAAs.
UNT has been to the national championship tournament three times in its history, the last time in 2010.
That was also the last time UNT won a title of any kind.
The program has been through a lot since that time. McCasland has now led UNT to three straight seasons with 20 wins, a C-USA regular season title and the College Basketball Invitational title.
That's quite a run, one that has clearly helped put UNT back on the college basketball map.