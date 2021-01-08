Final: North Texas 77, UTSA 70
Where UNT stands: UNT improved to 5-4 on the season after winning its opening game in Conference USA play. The Mean Green were supposed to face UAB in their first series in league play last week before those games were postponed due to coronavirus concerns within the Blazers program.
Now what?: UNT will face UTSA again 3 p.m. on Saturday when the Mean Green will look for the two-game sweep to open league play.
Say what?:
"Any time you go to UT-San Antonio, go against that guard power and find a way to win, you are thankful. They are a super tough team to defend at their place. You have to play for 40 minutes to beat them because they go on runs. We withstood their runs and found ways when they got close to separate. It wasn't great, but it was good enough to win."
-- Grant McCasland, UNT coach
Star of the day: Thomas Bell posted one of his best all-around games of the season, scoring 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting. He added five rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 32 minutes.
Our take: UNT did exactly what it needed to when it finally got a chance to open C-USA play on Friday night by knocking off UTSA.
The Mean Green looked like they would cruise when they led 64-53 with just 8:29 remaining. That's a sizable margin for a team that plays at a slow pace like UNT.
UTSA is the polar opposite of the Mean Green and relies on scoring in a hurry. That is exactly what the Roadrunners did late in the second half. UTSA was within 69-68 after Keaton Wallace hit a layup with 1:42 remaining.
Zachary Simmons hit a free throw to extend UNT's lead to two. UTSA guard Jhivvan Jackson missed a 3 and UNT closed the game out at the free-throw line.
UNT had four players finish in double figures and withstood a 26-point barrage from Jackson, who didn't have the best shooting night while going 11 of 24 from the field.
The challenge of this season for C-USA's teams is to find a way to sweep Friday-Saturday series. No team has managed to do that thus far. UNT and UAB are both 1-0 after winning on Friday and are the only teams without a loss in league play.
UNT will face a desperate UTSA team that is 0-3 tomorrow. The Roadrunners are quickly playing their way out of the C-USA race and need a win over the Mean Green to get back in the conference title chase.