Where UNT stands: The Mean Green improved to 3-1 on the season after winning their second straight game.
Now what?: UNT will head to th Bahamas on Wednesday morning and will turn its attention to the Baha Marr Hoops Nassau Championship. The Mean Green will face San Jose State in their opening game in the event on Friday.
Star of the night: UNT forward Abou Ousmane scored a game-high 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds to pace the Mean Green.
Say what?:
“This will be a good test for us. There are teams that are picked to win their leagues in the tournament. It’s big to find a way to play through fatigue. These games will prepare us for conference play.”
— Grant McCasland, UNT coach on the benefit of heading to the Bahamas for a tournament this week
Our take: UNT took care of business tonight in its game against Paul Quinn, an overmatched NAIA team.
The Mean Green needed a game between their showdown with Fresno State last Saturday and their game against San Jose State.
Paul Quinn wasn't very intriguing matchup, but UNT got what it needed out of the game. Tylor Perry inched closer to being 100% as he recovers from a preseason knee injury and Rubin Jones continued his comeback from offseason knee surgery.
Perhaps the best sign with UNT got more out of its bench, which was largely MIA early in the season outside of Jayden Martinez. Matthew Stone scored six points and grabbed five rebounds and Moulaye Sissoko scored his eight points.
UNT will know a whole lot more about its team after it make its appearance in the Bahamas this weekend.