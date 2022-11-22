UNT-PQ rewind
Buy Now

North Texas and coach Grant McCasland rolled to a win over Paul Quinn on Tuesday night in its final tuneup for the Baha Marr Hoops Nassau Championship in the Bahamas this week.

 DRC file photo

Final: North Texas 76, Paul Quinn 46

Where UNT stands: The Mean Green improved to 3-1 on the season after winning their second straight game.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Recommended for you