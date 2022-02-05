Where UNT stands: UNT improved to 16-4 on the season and 9-1 in Conference USA play after knocking off UTSA for its eighth straight win. UNT remained alone in first place in the Conference USA West Division standings, one game ahead of UAB.
Now what?: The Mean Green will have a quick turnaround and play on Monday at home against UTEP. The teams were scheduled to play on Thursday before the game was pushed back due to weather concerns.
Say what?:
“It means that our team understands that you have to be ready to go every night. That doesn’t change from here on out. There has to be an urgency to the way you play every possession. It means we have been able to do it up until this point. We all know it’s a long season."
-- Grant McCasland, UNT coach on the Mean Green moving to 9-1 and setting a record for the best start to a conference season in program history.
Star of the night: Tylor Perry came off the bench to score 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting in UNT's win over UTSA. Perry hit two 3s, grabbed six rebounds and handed out four assists. Perry made a deep 3 right before halftime, another memorable shot in his debut season with the Mean Green.
Our take: UNT took care of business against what looks like the worst team in C-USA.
The Roadrunners are just 1-10 in conference play and look just as bad as their record indicates.
UNT had a huge advantage inside with Abou Ousmane and Thomas Bell and capitalized. Ousmane scored 17 points and Bell added nine.
The only down side of the game was Ousmane going 3-for-8 from the line and Bell 1-for-8. That didn't matter against UTSA, but the Mean Green can't afford a repeat against the better teams in the league.