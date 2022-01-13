North Texas forward Abou Ousmane (33) drives past Middle Tennessee forward Deandre Dishman in a game at the SUper Pit last week. Ousmane scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a win over Marshall on Thursday.
Where UNT stands: The Mean Green moved to 10-4 on the season and 3-1 in Conference USA play in the opening game of a two-game road trip.
Now what?: UNT will face Western Kentucky on Saturday in Bowling Green to cap a tough two-game swing. The teams will face off at 3 p.m., leaving the Mean Green little time to travel and prepare
Say what?:
"I'm proud of Abou [Ousmane] and all the guys for finding a way to win in a real tough environment. We had lots of guys step up in key moments for us down the stretch."
-- Grant McCasland, UNT coach on the Mean Green's performance against the Thundering Herd.
Star of the night: Ousmane scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead UNT to the win. Both totals were career highs.
The sophomore went 9-of-13 from the field and hit four of his eight free throws. His layup with 1:39 left put UNT up five.
Marshall came back to tie the score before the Mean Green made the key plays late to put the game away.
Our take: UNT always seems to find a way late to put games away.
Tonight was no different. Marshall was desperate for a win after opening Conference USA play 0-2.
For a while, it looked like the Thundering Herd might get that win against the Mean Green. UNT was locked in a one-score game against Marshall down the stretch.
Taevion Kinsey hit a jumper with 1:01 left to tie the game at 65.65. UNT went to Tylor Perry, who hit the latest in a series of clutch shots in his debut season with the Mean Green, this time a jumper with 39 seconds left that put UNT up two.
Kinsey missed a jumper and Perry iced the game with two free throws with 16 seconds left.
Winning on the road is never easy, and Marshall isn't the most hospitable of environments.
UNT will look to build on that win at WKU in what could be one of the more challenging games the Mean Green face in league play. WKU is 10-6 on the season and 2-1 in C-USA play. The Hilltoppers' lone loss in league play came by a point against Louisiana Tech.
The Bulldogs are 14-3 on the season and 5-0 in C-USA play. UNT has already dropped a game to UAB. Winning at WKU would go a long way toward showing that it will have staying power in the C-USA title race.
