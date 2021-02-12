Final: North Texas 65, Southern Miss 49
Where UNT stands: The Mean Green improved to 11-6 on the season and 7-2 in Conference USA with its win over Southern Miss in the opener of a two-game series.
Now what?: The Mean Green and Golden Eagles will complete their weekend slate with a game at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Say what?:
“We know what the formula is. You have to win. In order to win on the road in this league you have to be a good defensive team."
-- Grant McCasland, UNT coach on the Mean Green's effort defensively against Southern Miss and how a win over the Golden Eagles bolstered their Conference USA title hopes.
Star of the day: Javion Hamlet scored 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting in UNT's win over Southern Miss. The senior also hit all but one of his five free throws, grabbed three rebounds and handed out two assists.
Our take: Friday night couldn't have gone much better for UNT. The Mean Green took care of business in their game against a struggling Southern Miss team and got some help in the C-USA race when Louisiana Tech beat UAB 70-58.
The Blazers are still atop the West Division standings at 9-2, but UNT and Louisiana Tech are now just a game back.
UAB and Louisiana Tech will play again tomorrow in the finale of the series.
UNT's schedule gets a whole lot tougher beginning next week with a series against Western Kentucky followed by series against at Marshall and at home against UAB.
It's imperative for the Mean Green to capitalize on their opportunities down the stretch. That is exactly what UNT did by knocking off the Golden Eagles.